Indian-Origin Judge Srinivasan to Lead US Federal Circuit Court
Sri Srinivasan, a prominent Indian-American judge, has created history by becoming the first person of South Asian descent to lead a powerful federal circuit court considered next only to the US Supreme Court.
An Obama appointee, who has already been considered for a Supreme Court seat twice, Srinivasan donned the mantle of the chief judge of the DC federal court circuit on 12 February.
Notably, Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court by the then President Barack Obama was blocked by Senate Republicans in 2016. Srinivasan, was appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in May 2013.
He was the first ever Indian-American to be appointed to the second most powerful court of the US.
Neomi Rao, nominated by President Donald Trump, is the second Indian American on this powerful judiciary bench.
According to The Washington Post, Srinivasan spoke recently about his path to the bench at an event celebrating women in the law, a field where men still dominate leadership positions.
Following graduation, he served as a law clerk to Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the US Solicitor General, and as a law clerk to US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.
He has argued 25 cases before the US Supreme Court. He has also taught appellate advocacy at Harvard Law School as well as a seminar on civil rights statutes and the Supreme Court at Georgetown University Law Center.
‘History Being Made’: US Senators React on Announcement
Senator Mark Warner of Virigin, who also served as the Vice Chairman of the US Intelligence Committee congratulated Srinivasan on his win.
US Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai said that the appointment is a milestone for Indian-American/ Kansas Community.
