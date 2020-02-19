Indian-Origin Judge Srinivasan to Lead US Federal Circuit Court

Neomi Rao, nominated by President Donald Trump, is the second Indian American on this powerful judiciary bench.

According to The Washington Post, Srinivasan spoke recently about his path to the bench at an event celebrating women in the law, a field where men still dominate leadership positions.

Following graduation, he served as a law clerk to Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, as a Bristow Fellow in the Office of the US Solicitor General, and as a law clerk to US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.