India’s US Embassy Called Us Pak Agents: Anti-CAA Protesters in DC

On 26 January, as India celebrated its 71st Republic Day, twelve thousand kilometres away, a massive crowd had gathered near The White House in Washington DC to stage a march to the Indian Embassy.

According to those who marched for over an hour through the the capital’s downtown, did so to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the National Population Register (NPR) as well as against human rights violations in India.

However, organisers of the rally, as well as the participants, alleged that the Indian Embassy tried to thwart the assembly and intimidate those who had gathered outside the Embassy at the end of the march.

“As somebody who believes dissent is patriotic I was there and I was alarmed to see the very combative stance of the Embassy.” said Rukmini Banerjee, a 31-year-old resident of Washington DC who works in the non-profit sector, told The Quint.