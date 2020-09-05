Indian Army Rescues 3 Chinese Citizens Stranded in Sikkim

Amid rising tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has rescued three Chinese citizens stranded in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions.

The soldiers, who extended help, also offered them medical assistance, food and warm clothes to protect them from the harsh climate in the area.

“Indian Army extends help and Medical assistance to stranded Chinese citizens at the India-China border of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For Indian Army, humanity is foremost,” the army said in a statement on Twitter.