Indian Army Rescues 3 Chinese Citizens Stranded in Sikkim
The soldiers also offered them food and warm clothes to protect them from the harsh climate in the area.
Amid rising tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army has rescued three Chinese citizens stranded in Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions.
The soldiers, who extended help, also offered them medical assistance, food and warm clothes to protect them from the harsh climate in the area.
“Indian Army extends help and Medical assistance to stranded Chinese citizens at the India-China border of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet under extreme climatic conditions. For Indian Army, humanity is foremost,” the army said in a statement on Twitter.
The incident comes days after the government said Chinese troops were engaged in "provocative action" at the south bank of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.
The fresh flare-up came close on the heels of clashes with Chinese troops in June in Galwan Valley, which killed 20 Indian soldiers in action. On Friday, 4 September, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghi held talks in Moscow.
