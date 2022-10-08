Indian Air Force Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year in the month of October. The day is dedicated to pay respect and honour to our brave Indian Air Force who protect our country and make us feel safe and secure. Indian Air Force (IAF) Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 8 October 2022. The IAF or 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena' was founded in the year 1932 to guard the country against air strikes and aerial attacks.

Indian Air Force Day 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the IAF. The day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. This year, the Air Force Day parade 2022 will be held in in Chandigarh. A dazzling show with around 80 aircrafts for the fly past will be witnessed by people on the eve of Indian Air Force Day.

Following is the list of best quotes, wishes, messages, and images that you can share with friends, family, and others to show your participation in the IAF Day 2022.