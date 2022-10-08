Indian Air Force Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images
Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year in the month of October. The day is dedicated to pay respect and honour to our brave Indian Air Force who protect our country and make us feel safe and secure. Indian Air Force (IAF) Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 8 October 2022. The IAF or 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena' was founded in the year 1932 to guard the country against air strikes and aerial attacks.
Indian Air Force Day 2022 marks the 90th anniversary of the IAF. The day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur. This year, the Air Force Day parade 2022 will be held in in Chandigarh. A dazzling show with around 80 aircrafts for the fly past will be witnessed by people on the eve of Indian Air Force Day.
Following is the list of best quotes, wishes, messages, and images that you can share with friends, family, and others to show your participation in the IAF Day 2022.
Indian Air Force Day 2022: List of Best Quotes
It will be a great day when our schools have all the money they need, and our air force has to have a bake-sale to buy a bomber. (Robert Fulghum)
As an officer in the U.S. Air Force, one day I may be called to give my life for my country. (Ted Lieu)
I'm a career Air Force officer. We have a saying in the Air Force: 'If you want people to be with you at the crash, you've got to put them on the manifest.' And so I was always of the view to almost leave no stone unturned when you're up there briefing the Hill. (Michael Hayden)
As an active member of the Air Force, Army and Mine Warfare Caucuses, I meet with enlisted personnel and officers on a regular basis to learn more about their needs, both on the job and with their families. (Allen Boyd)
I joined the air force. I took to it immediately when I arrived there. I did three years, eight months, and ten days in all, but it took me a year and a half to get disabused of my romantic notions about it. (Morgan Freeman)
You were cool if you had on a pair of Air Force 1s. It's still a staple for me while on tour. (Bryson Tiller)
I went to a military school between the ages of six and 12 and later into the air force. You learn discipline and strength of character. (Larry Hagman)
I grew up thinking that I would become a fighter pilot and was fascinated by aircrafts as I had grown up around that. But my father encouraged me to not become an Air Force person, given the varied interests I had, be it books, movies, sports or fighter flying. (Kapil Sharma)
Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
"Our Indian Air Force deserves a standing ovation since they constantly defend and protect the country. Sincere greetings on Indian Air Force Day 2022.
We are incredibly proud of the Indian Air Force, which has always been by our side and is so powerful, courageous, and amazing. Happy Indian Air Force Day.
On the eve of Indian Air Force Day, let's take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the Indian Air Force, which has always given us a sense of security and pride. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022.
In honour of Indian Air Force Day, let's draw strength from these superheroes who are constantly watching over us. Happy Indian Air Force Day.
"We are grateful to the Indian Air Force, which has always stood by us through all difficulties and obstacles. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022.
On this Indian Air Force Day, let's thank our soldiers who keep our country free and allow us to breathe free air. Happy Indian Air Force Day, JAI HIND.
On this Indian Air Force Day 2022, best wishes for you. We appreciate you keeping watch over our sky, our land, and our lives every day. Happy Indian Air Force Day.
The celebration of Indian Air Force Day serves as a reminder that our soldiers in the sky are responsible for the freedom and tranquilly of our skies. Happy Indian Air Force Day 2022.
Let's unite to recognise the outstanding effort being done by the Indian Air Force. I'd want to wish everyone a very Happy Indian Air Force Day.
The Indian Air Force has contributed significantly in so many battles. On this Indian Airforce Day I am expressing gratitude for our brave fighters. Happy Indian Air Force Day.
Indian Air Force Day 2022: Images
