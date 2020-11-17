India, US Lead as 2nd Phase of Malabar Military Exercise Begins

According to NDTV, the exercise began with the Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group of the Indian Navy and the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group of the United States (US) Navy in the lead.

Visuals shared by ANI showed INS Vikramaditya and USS Nimitz, along with other Indian, American, Australian and Japanese warships, carrying out the 'Malabar-2020' wargames in the Western Indian Ocean Region on Tuesday.

The exercise will be underway till 20 November.