India-US Finalised Defence Deals Worth USD 3 Billion: Trump

India and the US on Tuesday, 25 February, finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

“The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India will be remembered,” said Modi at a joint press meet with Trump and added that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.