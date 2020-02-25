India-US Finalised Defence Deals Worth USD 3 Billion: Trump
India and the US on Tuesday, 25 February, finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.
“The unprecedented and historic welcome given to Trump in India will be remembered,” said Modi at a joint press meet with Trump and added that the relations between the two countries are not merely confined to governments but are people-driven.
“Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement & I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high quality American energy have grown by 500 percent,” Trump added.
In his brief remarks at the start of official talks, Modi said, "Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US. We also agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking" the Prime Minister said.
Modi welcomed the US president and thanked him for taking time out for the visit to India.
President Trump, in turn, said the last two days in India were amazing, especially the event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.
Earlier, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The US president also received a tri-services guard of honour at the presidential palace.
The Trumps, who also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for the first leg of their 36-hour India visit.
