View Fullscreen
1/12
A baya weaver bird prepares a nest, in Ajmer district.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: India This Week
From the arrival of Rafale fighter planes to the introduction of NEP 2020, here's snapshot of India this week.
From the arrival of India's first batch of Rafale fighter planes to the introduction of 2020's National Education Policy, The Quint brings you a snapshot of India this week.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!