‘India Stands with Her, Thank Shah for Security’: Kangana’s Mother

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s mother Asha Ranaut on Thursday, 10 September said that she is happy the country is standing by Kangana and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with security.

“What Maharashtra government did is condemnable. I condemn that in the harshest of words. I am happy that entire India is standing with my daughter and people's blessings are with her. I am proud of her, she always stood by the truth and will continue doing that,” she told ANI.