‘India Stands with Her, Thank Shah for Security’: Kangana’s Mother
“I am proud of her, she always stood by the truth and will continue doing that,” said Asha Ranaut.
Actor Kangana Ranaut’s mother Asha Ranaut on Thursday, 10 September said that she is happy the country is standing by Kangana and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with security.
“What Maharashtra government did is condemnable. I condemn that in the harshest of words. I am happy that entire India is standing with my daughter and people's blessings are with her. I am proud of her, she always stood by the truth and will continue doing that,” she told ANI.
“I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her,” she added.
Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana at her residence in Mumbai, soon after the actor visited her demolished office-cum-residence in the city’s Pali Hill area.
Amid a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished a part of the actor’s office, which they claimed was ‘illegal’ construction.
Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Kangana-BMC matter till 22 September.
