Russia to Jointly Produce Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine With India

The Russian envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev announced on Monday, 21 December, that Moscow and New Delhi will jointly produce that Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"We are working very hard to fight COVID-19 together with India, and are now advancing to jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine at the capacities of Dr Reddy's Laboratories to be used in India, Russia and other countries," Kudashev said, addressing a press conference, reported news agency PTI.

On 11 August, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.