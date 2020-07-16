India Records Trade Surplus in Over 10 Years Amid COVID-19

Even though both exports and imports were deep in the red due to the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed that India emerged as a net exporter in June. As per the data, the country recorded a trade surplus of $0.79 billion in June as against a deficit of $15.28 billion during the like period of 2019.

"This is the first time in the last decade that India is a net exporter," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.