India Records 13,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in 230 Days
The active COVID-19 caseload in the country now stands at 1,89,694.
India on Monday, 18 October, reported 13,596 new COVID-19 cases, the country's lowest tally in 230 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,89,694.
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases stand at 240.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.89 million, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University cited by IANS.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 44,933,336 cases and 724,317 deaths according to the CSSE, with India at the second spot.
The United Kingdom (UK) recorded over 40,00 cases for the fifth day in a row.
On Monday, the country recorded 45,140 new cases, bringing the total tally to 8,449,165 according to official figures.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.