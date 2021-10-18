ADVERTISEMENT

India Records 13,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in 230 Days

The active COVID-19 caseload in the country now stands at 1,89,694.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India on Monday, 18 October reported 13,596 new COVID-19 cases.</p></div>
i

India on Monday, 18 October, reported 13,596 new COVID-19 cases, the country's lowest tally in 230 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,89,694.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases stand at 240.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.89 million, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University cited by IANS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 44,933,336 cases and 724,317 deaths according to the CSSE, with India at the second spot.

The United Kingdom (UK) recorded over 40,00 cases for the fifth day in a row.

On Monday, the country recorded 45,140 new cases, bringing the total tally to 8,449,165 according to official figures.

Also Read

COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers Allowed in US From 8 November

COVID-19: Fully Vaccinated Foreign Travellers Allowed in US From 8 November

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT