India Records 13,500 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest in 230 Days

India on Monday, 18 October, reported 13,596 new COVID-19 cases, the country's lowest tally in 230 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active caseload in the country now stands at 1,89,694.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus cases stand at 240.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.89 million, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University cited by IANS.