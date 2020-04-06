India Receives 1.7 Lakh PPEs Donated by China

"An order for 80 lakh complete PPE kits (including N-95 masks) had been placed on a Singapore-based platform earlier and now it has been indicated that supplies will commence from 11 April with the first installment of 2 lakh, followed by 8 lakh more soon thereafter," it said.

"Negotiations are in final stages with a Chinese platform for placing an order of 60 lakh complete PPE kits, which will also include N95 masks. Separate orders for N95 masks and protective goggles are also being placed on some foreign companies," the ministry said in its statement.