India Post Plane Gets Stuck Under Flyover While Being Towed in WB
A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft was stuck under a flyover in West Bengal’s Durgapur, news agency ANI reported.
The incident reportedly occurred due to dense fog in the area. The driver of the truck could not ascertain the height of the flyover, sources told India TV.
A similar incident had occurred in China in October this year when a plane, which was being transported after it was disassembled, was stuck under a foot overbridge.
(With inputs from ANI, India TV and Xinhua)
