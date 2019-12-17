‘Laughable’: India Slams Pak National Assembly’s Resolution on CAA

India on Tuesday, 17 December, strongly rejected a resolution adopted by Pakistan National Assembly on the amended citizenship law, calling it a “poorly disguised effort” to divert attention from Islamabad's "appalling treatment" and "persecution" of its own religious minorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the resolution makes references to matters which are entirely internal to India.

"We categorically reject the resolution," it said, adding that Pakistan Parliament's action was “laughable” and the neighbouring country should engage in serious self-introspection instead of making false accusations.

The ministry said the resolution was a thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its "false narrative" on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“It seeks to provide justification for Pakistan's unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India. We are confident that such attempts will fail,” it added.