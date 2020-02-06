QCrime: UP Cop Booked for Gang-Rape; Teacher Held For Lewd Texts

The Varanasi police on Wednesday, 5 February, arrested a 45-year-old man named in a gang-rape case in which a police sub-inspector (SI) and two others are also co-accused. The case was registered at the local police station Monday.

The sub-inspector, posted in Mau district, was suspended by the Mau SP. The investigating officer (IO) of the rape case claimed that the cop has not been arrested as the allegation against him was being looked into.

According to the police, a 32-year-old woman has accused four persons of sexually assaulting her for the past three years and threatening to circulate videos allegedly made of the crime.

(Source: The Indian Express)