QCrime: UP Cop Booked for Gang-Rape; Teacher Held For Lewd Texts
1. Cop Among Four Booked in Gang-Rape Case, One Arrested
The Varanasi police on Wednesday, 5 February, arrested a 45-year-old man named in a gang-rape case in which a police sub-inspector (SI) and two others are also co-accused. The case was registered at the local police station Monday.
The sub-inspector, posted in Mau district, was suspended by the Mau SP. The investigating officer (IO) of the rape case claimed that the cop has not been arrested as the allegation against him was being looked into.
According to the police, a 32-year-old woman has accused four persons of sexually assaulting her for the past three years and threatening to circulate videos allegedly made of the crime.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. South Bombay College Teacher Held for Lewd Phone Messages, Videos to Student
A mathematics teacher at a south Mumbai college was arrested on Tuesday, 4 February, on charges of sending obscene messages and videos to a third-year BSc student. The 30-year-old was produced before the Girgaum court and sent to police custody for two days.
The accused has been booked for molestation, stalking and outraging the modesty of the woman. The complainant told the police that over the past couple of months, the accused had been touching her on the shoulder in the classroom. “The accused had also sent her obscene and vulgar messages and videos,” said an officer.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Kolkata: Two Arrested for Distributing ‘NPR Form’
Two persons were arrested on Tuesday, 4 February, from Watganj area of Kolkata for allegedly providing people National Population Register (NPR) forms in the name of Aadhaar Card correction process, police said. Following the incident, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to temporarily put on hold the process across the city.
According to police, local residents in Watganj area had queued up outside a bank to correct their Aadhaar cards. Some of them alleged that two persons, who were in charge of the process, had provided them with NPR forms. Following this, people raised an alarm and inforned police.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. 5-Year-Old Raped by Driver Inside Foreign Embassy Premises: Delhi Police
A five-year-old girl was raped by a driver in the servants’ quarters of a foreign embassy in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri on Saturday, 1 February, the police said. While the girl returned to her home in an injured condition, the 25-year-old suspect continued with his daily routine, said a senior police officer.
“The suspect didn’t even expect that the girl would inform her parents or that anyone would approach the police,” said the police officer.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. BJP Neta’s Son, 6 Others Named in PMC Fraud Charge Sheet
The city economic offences wing (EOW) on Wednesday, 5 February, filed a 12,000-page supplementary chargesheet in the Rs 6,700 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank loan fraud case against former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh’s son, Rajneet Singh, and six others. In December, police had filed a 32,000-page chargesheet against five accused in this case.
HDIL group directors Rakesh Wadhawan and son Sarang are accused of fraudulently availing more than Rs 6,700 crore loans from the bank and defaulting on repayment. Both were allegedly assisted by the bank’s former chairman Waryam Singh, managing director Joy Thomas and director Surjit Singh Arora. All five accused were earlier chargesheeted.
“We have filed the supplementary chargesheet before the court and are continuing our probe,” said Rajvardhan Sinha, EOW chief.
(Source: The Times Of India)
6. Kurla Girl Found Dead: Probe Ordered Into ‘Procedural Lapses’ by Nehru Nagar Police
The Mumbai Police top brass has ordered a probe to determine if the Nehru Nagar police followed proper procedure while looking for 17-year-old Aarti Rithadiya from Kurla who went missing last March.
The police were left red-faced when it came to light that Aarti, who had gone missing on 30 March, last year, had died after a train hit her the same day. Ten months later, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch last week managed to trace her remains to the mortuary of Sion hospital, where Aarti’s body was kept before she was cremated last April.
(Source: The Times Of India)
7. Techie Who Killed Mom Held in Andamans Along With Pal
A 33-year-old techie who was on the run after allegedly bludgeoning her mother to death and attempting to murder her brother at their house near KR Puram early on Sunday was arrested along with her friend from a hotel in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on Wednesday, 5 December.
C Amruta and Sridhar Rao were produced before a court in Port Blair to get a transit warrant, deputy commissioner of police (Whitefield) MN Anuchet said. Police initially thought she had committed the crime as she was unable to repay a loan of Rs 15 lakh and feared being humiliated by the lenders.
(Source: The Times Of India)
8. Two Dead, Four Injured as Canter Collides With Bus
Two men died and four persons were injured when a canter rammed a bus ferrying passengers near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Wednesday, 5 February. The police said the drivers of the canter and the bus died on the spot.
The incident was reported around 8 am, when the bus was on its way to Pataudi from Gurugram bus stand. At least four passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.
The bus conductor, Gajraj, said in his statement, that the bus had just crossed KMP when a canter, coming from the opposite side, overtook a truck and collided, head on, with the bus.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Affair, Arrested
A man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her of infidelity in West Delhi's Basaidarapur area, police said on Wednesday, 5 February.
The accused has been identified as Sumit Lama, husband of Rita Thapa (50), who was found murdered at her residence on Sunday night, they said.
Rita had married Sumit, who works as a bus driver with a travel agency, in 2014 after her first husband died, a senior police officer said.
(Source: NDTV)
