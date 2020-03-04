QCrime: Mohali Firm Robbed of ₹3.5 L, Man Held for Sexual Assault

Three masked men allegedly robbed ₹3.5 lakh from a courier company office in Mohali’s Industrial Area- Phase 8 after holding an employee hostage at gunpoint. The men also took away the employee’s cellphone and dumped it in Sector 91, Mohali.

Complainant Danish Khan, 27, a resident of Dasmesh Nagar in Dhakoli, who is the team leader at Delivery Private Limited, said the incident took place when he was waiting for delivery boys to return.

(Source: Hindustan Times)