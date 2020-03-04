QCrime: Mohali Firm Robbed of ₹3.5 L, Man Held for Sexual Assault
1. Three Masked Men Rob ₹3.50L From Mohali Courier Firm at Gunpoint
Three masked men allegedly robbed ₹3.5 lakh from a courier company office in Mohali’s Industrial Area- Phase 8 after holding an employee hostage at gunpoint. The men also took away the employee’s cellphone and dumped it in Sector 91, Mohali.
Complainant Danish Khan, 27, a resident of Dasmesh Nagar in Dhakoli, who is the team leader at Delivery Private Limited, said the incident took place when he was waiting for delivery boys to return.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Unnao Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing Celebrity Dermatologist
Oshiwara police on Monday, 2 March, arrested a 28-year-old man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly sending porn videos, obscene messages and photos to a 39-year-old celebrity dermatologist last year.
According to the police, the accused, Shyamji Mishra, posed as a patient and harassed the dermatologist on her phone at her clinic. The dermatologist immediately blocked his number and filed a complaint with the police.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Police File 1,500-Page Chargesheet Against Man for Helping Accused Dispose Mutilated Body
Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 3 March, filed nearly 1,500-page chargesheet against 19-year-old Ali Miyan Chaus for allegedly helping two minors dispose of the body of a 59-year-old musician last year.
The girl, reportedly ‘adopted’ by the musician, and her boyfriend had allegedly murdered the man, chopped his body and disposed of the parts in separate bags. The chargesheet, police said, will be also be submitted on Wednesday, 4 March, before the Juvenile Justice Board at Dongri observation home, where the two minor’s have been lodged.
(Source: Indian Express)
4. Passport Official, Middleman Held for Taking ₹30,000 Bribe in Chandigarh
A passport official along with a middleman have been arrested for allegedly taking ₹30,000 bribe from an applicant, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Tuesday, 3 March..
The suspects have been identified as Rajiv Khetarpal, who is posted as an assistant superintendent at the regional passport office, Chandigarh, and Balinder Singh of Nayagaon. They were arrested on Monday evening, and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, 3 March.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Delhi Gangster Held Four Years After Escape
After a four-year chase since the audacious escape of Delhi's most-wanted gangster, Jitender Maan alias Gogi, from custody, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested him and three of his associates – Kuldeep Fajja (28) and Rohit Moi (27) and Kapil (27) from Gurugram on early Tuesday, 3 March.
The counter-intelligence (CI) unit under inspector Vikram Dahiya was tracking the gang since last December." Utilising all resources, suspect persons and locations were put under surveillance," said Manishi Chandra, DCP of the unit.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Jawan Accused of Murder Held for Forging Identity of Brother
The police in Kannauj district have arrested a 24-year-old Army jawan, Ankit Yadav (21) for allegedly misleading investigators in a 2018 murder case in which he was an accused, and sending his younger brother, Aditya Yadav (21) to jail in his place by forging identities.
Police said that his younger brother Yadav will remain in jail as he is now facing forgery charges. “During interrogation, Ankit Yadav confessed to the crime. He was taken into custody and produced before a local court on Monday, 2 March.”
(Source: Indian Express)
7. Members of Banned Terror Outfit Arrested in Delhi
Two alleged terrorists of a banned Manipur-based organisation were arrested from Burari area, police said on Monday, 2 March. The accused have been identified as Laishram Mangoljao Singh and Hijbur Rahman, both residents of Manipur.
Singh was the chairman of the terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), KCP-PWG, and Rahman used to raise funds for the organisation, a senior police officer said.
(Source: The Times Of India)
A module supplying party drugs to students and businessmen was busted and two smugglers were arrested a few days ago. Drugs worth Rs 50 crore were seized from them.
Police said the father of one of the accused, Puneet Arora (42) who belongs to Gurugram, runs a medicine shop in Birmingham. He is allegedly the kingpin of the racket.
(Source: The Times Of India)
9. Out on Bail, 32-Year-Old Man Bludgeons His Wife to Death
A 32-year-old man was arrested for killing his 25-year-old wife, allegedly by crushing her head with a stone.
Mohammed Naseem Khalil Ansari is a serial offender, with cases against him in various police stations including Sewri, Andheri, Pydhonie, Kala Chowki, Matunga and Thane railway police station.
Ansari has been charged under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code and has been remanded in police custody till 5 March.
(Source: Hindustan Times)