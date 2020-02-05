QCrime: Man Hacks Wife to Death; 2 Minors Held for Murder
1. Man Hacks Wife to Death in Chandigarh
A 48-year-old petty contractor is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife to death in her sleep at their house in Chandigarh’s Manimajra locality in the wee hours of Tuesday, 4 February.
Manjeet Kaur, 42, who worked as a domestic help, was fast asleep along with her 10-year-old son when accused Jarnail Singh allegedly attacked her.
The incident comes close on the heels of a businessman allegedly killing his wife and two children at Modern Housing Complex located in the same area on 23 January. “Manjeet’s body was lying on the bed, drenched in blood. She had deep wounds on her head and face after being struck thrice with an axe,” said an investigating official. Police said Jarnail was a habitual drinker and had frequent fights with his wife, who was the sole breadwinner of the family. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Haryana: 17 Convicted for Sexual Offences in a Month
As many as 17 offenders were booked for sexual offences have been convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other provisions of the IPC in Haryana in January. Of these, one convict was sentenced to capital punishment, another got life imprisonment, six were given 20 years’ imprisonment and six others got 10 years’ in prison.
Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava said on Sunday that the impact of the effective ‘parivi’ (prosecution process) being conducted by Haryana Police for ensuring speedy justice to rape victims was yielding positive results as the conviction rate in rape and sexual offences continues to witness an upward trend in the state.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Man, 2 Minors Held for Murder of Saket SDM Office Staff
The Delhi Police arrested a man and apprehended two juveniles who had allegedly stabbed a man to death at a crowded bus stand in south Delhi’s Adhchini last Friday evening of 31 January.
Police said the victim, 30-year-old Amardeep Kumar, was a staff at the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in Saket. The suspects stabbed him in his thigh when he resisted an attempt to rob him and died of excessive bleeding, said police.
Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bhisham Singh said the arrested man is 21-year-old Rohit Kumar, a resident of Madanpur Khadar. Police said Singh works as a daily wage labourer and previously figured in cases of theft and robberies.
The two juveniles were apprehended on his instance from the same area. All of them have confessed to have robbed and killed Amardeep and his robbed mobile phone was recovered from one of the juveniles, the DCP said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Rape of Minor in Chennai: Five Get Life Imprisonment
A special POCSO court on Monday, 3 February sentenced five of 15 people convicted for sexually assaulting a differently-abled minor girl in an apartment complex in the city to life imprisonment. Of the five, four shall be in imprisonment till death.
On Saturday, 1 February the court had convicted the 15 — all of them used to work in the complex. The case, against 17 people, was registered in July 2018.
According to the police, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual harassment since January 2018 and the family filed the complaint after the girl narrated her ordeal to her elder sister.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5.17-Yr-Old Killed, Friend Injured After BMW Hits Their Cycle
A 17-year-old youth was killed and his friend seriously injured after a speeding BMW car had hit their bicycle near the Leisure Valley in Sector 10. The car driver, who is said to be a student, was arrested on the spot.
Police said that the victim was identified as Bakku Kumar, a resident of Jamui district in Bihar. The injured, Laltu Kumar, was admitted at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
Bakku Kumar had come to the city to meet his brother Arun Kumar and was going to Sector 18 from Sector 10 with Laltu Kumar on a bicycle. When both reached near the Laser Valley, a rashly driven BMW car had hit both.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. College Teacher Set Ablaze by Stalker, Battles for Life
A 25-year-old woman teaching at a college in Maharashtra’s Wardha district was set ablaze by a stalker on Monday morning of 3 February, police said.
The accused, Vikesh Nagrale (27), who was the victim’s friend till two years back before she severed ties with him, has been arrested, the official said. The victim suffered 40 per cent burns and inhalation injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur where she is battling for life, he said.
The incident took place around 7.15 am when the woman alighted from a state transport bus, located about 75 km from Wardha, to get to the college. At that time, Nagrale came up to her, doused her with petrol that he took out from his two-wheeler, and set her ablaze before running away from the spot, the police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Odisha Woman Set On Fire for Failing to Bring Dowry, In-Laws Arrested
A 21-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws after failing to get dowry in Odisha's Kendrapara district, and three of the five accused were arrested on Monday, police said.
The five allegedly tied the woman to a cot and set her on fire after sprinkling kerosene on her. She was rescued by the neighbours and is now battling for life at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with 60 per cent burns.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Woman's Body Found Burnt in UP's Raebareli; 2 Detained: Police
The police on Monday detained two 'friends' -- a male and a female -- of a 21-year-old woman whose charred body was found in a jungle near Gangaganj in Rae Bareli.
The woman, whose body was found on Saturday, 1 February, has been identified as a resident of Bachhrawan town in the district. She was a postgraduate student in a local educational institution. Some locals in Harchandpur informed the police about the body.
During the probe, the police found that the girl had asked one of her friends on Friday, 31 January, to call her parents and say she had been kidnapped.
The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped before the killing.
(Source: NDTV)
9. Truck Driver Arrested for Making Extortion Call to Researcher
A truck driver was arrested Sunday, 2 February on charges of extortion after he allegedly blackmailed a medical researcher in Mohali.
According to police, Gurdial Singh, a resident of Phase X, had lodged a complaint last Friday alleging that on January 17, he received a call from an unknown person who started threatening him and also said that he would eliminate his two sons. Gurdial runs a small firm which conduct research on medicines in Industrial Area in Phase IX.
A case was registered on Saturday, 1 February and police arrested the accused, Harshdeep Singh, a Yamuna Nagar resident.
Police said that Harshdeep told them that three men had asked him make the call and promised him money.
(Source: The Indian Express)
