QCrime: Man Hacks Wife to Death; 2 Minors Held for Murder

A 48-year-old petty contractor is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife to death in her sleep at their house in Chandigarh’s Manimajra locality in the wee hours of Tuesday, 4 February.

Manjeet Kaur, 42, who worked as a domestic help, was fast asleep along with her 10-year-old son when accused Jarnail Singh allegedly attacked her.

The incident comes close on the heels of a businessman allegedly killing his wife and two children at Modern Housing Complex located in the same area on 23 January. “Manjeet’s body was lying on the bed, drenched in blood. She had deep wounds on her head and face after being struck thrice with an axe,” said an investigating official. Police said Jarnail was a habitual drinker and had frequent fights with his wife, who was the sole breadwinner of the family. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(Source: Hindustan Times)