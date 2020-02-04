QCrime: Man Held For Raping Minor, Builder Nabbed for Fraud & More

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday. 3 February, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Amreli on Sunday, 2 February. According to police, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents with the local police station on Monday morning following which he was arrested.

The girl’s father works as an auto rickshaw driver, while her mother is employed as a house help.

(Source: The Indian Express)