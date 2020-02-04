QCrime: Man Held For Raping Minor, Builder Nabbed for Fraud & More
1. Gujarat: 25-Yr-Old Held for Raping 11-Year-Old Girl
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday. 3 February, for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Amreli on Sunday, 2 February. According to police, a complaint was lodged by the girl’s parents with the local police station on Monday morning following which he was arrested.
The girl’s father works as an auto rickshaw driver, while her mother is employed as a house help.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Malad Builder Arrested for Fraud Worth Rs 52.5 L
Kurar police arrested a 46-year-old builder on Sunday, 2 February for allegedly duping 15 home buyers to the tune of ₹52.51 Lakh under the pretext of providing them with flats in a redeveloped society in Malad, Mumbai.
According to the police, the arrested accused, Akhilesh Singh, 46, is a builder and a resident of Kurar village in Malad. Singh met the complainant, Pradip Morya, a 49-year-old bank employee, through a mutual friend in 2016.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Ahmedabad: Woman Duped of Rs 17 L by Impostor on Match-Making Site
A city-based woman was duped of Rs 17 Lakh by an imposter on a popular match-making website who claimed himself to be army medical officer posted with United Nations peace keeping force at Saudi Arabia.
According to complaint filed by the 39-year-old victim, who works with a city-based pharma firm, she was first contacted by the accused imposter in July 2019 through a popular match-making website where he introduced himself as Dr Himesh Parikh.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Techie in Debt Kills Her Mom, Stabs Brother
Saddled with Rs 15-lakh debt, a 33-year-old software engineer allegedly bludgeoned her mother to death with a digging bar and tried to kill her younger brother before fleeing from her house in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthynagar on Sunday, 2 February.
C Nirmala, 54, died instantly after her daughter C Amruta hacked her in the bedroom around 5am, police said. Amruta then allegedly entered her younger brother, C Harish’s room and stabbed him in the neck using a kitchen knife.
(Source: The Times Of India)
5. Thieves Cut Open ATM in Badshahpur, Decamp With ₹6.42 L
Two unidentified men allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank with a grinder machine and stole ₹6.42 lakh near a temple on Sohna road in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Sunday, 2 February.
The police said the suspects broke open the shutter’s lock before using industrial tools to cut open the ATM. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said as per the CCTV camera footage recovered by the police, two masked men could be seen entering the ATM kiosk around midnight.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Mumbai: One Arrested, Two Booked for Assaulting Man Over Cricket Match Dispute
A 47-year-old man was arrested and two others were booked for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man with sword, cricket bat and knife in Kurla following a dispute over a cricket match, police said Monday, 3 Fenruary.
According to police, a verbal spat broke out between the victim, Abdul Rauf Abdul Kayyum Siddiqui, and one of the three accused, Hamza (30), when they were playing cricket along with 10 others at Shanti Niketan residential society ground on CST Road in Kurla on 26 January.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Chandigarh: 2 Held With ₹1 Lakh in Fake Currency
Haryana Police on Monday, 3 February seized counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 1 lakh from two persons in Sirsa district.
A police official said a joint team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) and Sirsa police, on a tip-off, seized 168 currency notes in the denominations of Rs 500 and eight notes in the denomination of Rs 2,000 from Baljit alias Bagga, a resident of Kirti Nagar at Sirsa, and Babbu of Mansa district, Punjab.
A case has been registered in the matter.
(Source: The Times Of India)
8. 2 Newborns Found Dead on Hooghly Bank
Two newborns — one was a boy and the other a girl — were found on the bank of the Hooghly at Nadial in the port area under mysterious circumstances on Monday, 3 February.
The babies were declared brought dead at the hospital. According to the police, the babies were found around 9 am near a brick kiln on Riverside Road. Cops suspect that they had been killed. However, the post-mortem report can only ascertain whether the babies were murdered.
(Source: The Times Of India)
9. Young Designer Goes Missing for 20 Days, Kin Say ‘Trafficked by Colleagues’
A young woman employed with a top designer’s firm at Topsia in Kolkata has been missing from her PG accommodation for the last 20 days.
The woman, Sulakshana Singha Roy (22), a government art college graduate hailing from Alipurduar, had returned from a Darjeeling trip, but had not joined office after that. On Sunday, 2 February, her family lodged a complaint with Chitpore police station, alleging that she might have been “trafficked” and her colleagues might have something to do with that.
Her sister, who stays in the same PG accommodation on a different floor, lodged an FIR with the police, claiming that some unknown office employee abducted Sulakshana and trafficked her for sexual exploitation.
(Source: The Times Of India)
