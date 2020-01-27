QCrime: Criminal Shot Trying to Flee; Woman Killed in Rajasthan

A notorious carjacker, who is suspected to be involved in the murder of Gaurav Chandel, a Gaur City resident, was arrested on Sunday, 26 January, from Hapur, police said. The wife of another suspect has also been detained, they said. Chandel was found dead on 7 January, near his house with his phones, car and other valuables missing from the spot.

The police identified the suspect as Umesh, who has been involved in several carjacking incidents and is a member of the Ashu gang. Umesh, a resident of Raipur in Bulandshahr, was arrested from Dhaulana area in Hapur. Officers said they had to shoot Umesh in the leg when he tried to grab the gun of a policeman and tried to flee.

Police have also recovered a countrymade gun from him. The main suspect in the case, Ashu, is currently absconding but his wife has been detained for questioning, said a police officer.

(Source: Hindustan Times)