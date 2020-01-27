QCrime: Criminal Shot Trying to Flee; Woman Killed in Rajasthan
1. Notorious Carjacker Arrested in Murder Case of Noida Resident, Shot at as He Tries to Flee
A notorious carjacker, who is suspected to be involved in the murder of Gaurav Chandel, a Gaur City resident, was arrested on Sunday, 26 January, from Hapur, police said. The wife of another suspect has also been detained, they said. Chandel was found dead on 7 January, near his house with his phones, car and other valuables missing from the spot.
The police identified the suspect as Umesh, who has been involved in several carjacking incidents and is a member of the Ashu gang. Umesh, a resident of Raipur in Bulandshahr, was arrested from Dhaulana area in Hapur. Officers said they had to shoot Umesh in the leg when he tried to grab the gun of a policeman and tried to flee.
Police have also recovered a countrymade gun from him. The main suspect in the case, Ashu, is currently absconding but his wife has been detained for questioning, said a police officer.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 32-Year-Old Woman Strangled to Death Inside a Guest House in Rajasthan: Police
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death on Saturday, 25 January, in a guest house here in Rajasthan, police said. The boy who was staying with her in the room is absconding.
Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Manoj Choudhary said that the woman was a native of Gunsi village of Tonk district. “She had come with a 20-year-old man, Ramkalyan Gurjar, who also hails from Tonk district on Thursday. Both had submitted their ID cards in the guest house located at Chitrakoot colony,” he said
“On Friday, the two went for sightseeing in Jaipur. They came back late. Around 5 am the gate of their room was closed from outside. When a guest house staffer knocked on the door, nobody opened the gate and when he went inside, he saw that the woman was lying on the floor and Gurjrar was not inside the room,” Choudhary said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Pune Woman Arrested for Extorting Money From HR Professional by Threatening Rape Case Against Him
The Crime Branch of the Pune City Police arrested a woman for allegedly extorting money from a human resource (HR) manager of a company by threatening to register a fake rape case against him.
A press release issued by the police on Saturday, 25 January, stated that the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint that a woman contacted HR professionals of different companies, developed friendly relations with them by chatting on WhatsApp and later demanded money along with her accomplice when she met them by threatening to register rape cases against them.
According to police, the woman had demanded Rs 7 lakh from the HR manager of a company, and took Rs 45,000 from him as the first installment and kept asking him to pay Rs 6.55 lakh repeatedly by threatening a rape case against him if he did not fulfill her demand.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Former Bihar Minister and Son Booked in a Case of Fraud
A case was registered against a former Bihar minister and his son on Sunday, 26 January, after an investigation found their involvement in a racket of defrauding people through impersonators posing as the private staff of a powerful leader of the ruling JD(U), police said.
According to Lipi Singh, Superintendent of Police, a case has been registered against Narendra Singh and his son Sumit Singh - both residents of the adjoining Jamui district - besides two others upon the statement of one Brajesh alias Bambam, who was among four persons arrested in August last year in connection with the racket.
The SP claimed that according to the statement given by Bambam, "corroborated by his mobile phone records", those involved in the racket used to pose as the personal assistant of Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and swindle people with the promise of getting them jobs.
(Source: PTI)
5. Woman Gang-Raped; Husband, 2 Others Arrested Mumbai
A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Jogeshwari police in the metropolis for allegedly orchestrating the gang-rape of his wife through two of his Facebook friends, an official said on Sunday, 26 January.
The main accused is an autorickshaw driver hailing from neighbouring Palghar district while his two accomplices are employees of a pharma company here, he said.
"The man brought his 23-year-old wife to Jogeshwari on the pretext of showing her a movie. He then took her to a shanty in Jogeshwari where his friends Abhishek and Mangesh Yadav were already present. The two are known to the main accused through Facebook," the official said.
"He asked the duo to rape his wife and he too sexually assaulted her. After the ordeal, the woman approached Palghar police station which transferred the case to Jogeshwari police," he informed.
(Source: PTI)
6. Three Rob Noida Resident of Car at Gunpoint Near Gijhor Village
Three unidentified men snatched a man’s car at gunpoint near Hoshiyarpur T-Point on Saturday, 25 January, night. The incident took place when the victim, Abhinav Singh, was returning from the Noida City Centre to his residence in Homes 121, Sector 121.
The victim, who works as a manager with a telecommunication company in Noida, said he was returning home after dropping his, Mohit, near Noida City Centre, when he was accosted near Gijhor village.
“Three criminals came in a Mahindra Scorpio and hit my car from behind. Then they got down from their SUV and started abusing me. One of them took out a pistol and told me to step out of the car. One of the men snatched his car keys and the group fled with both the vehicles,” Singh said, adding that he immediately called the police to report the matter.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Relatives Hide Will; Steal Cash, Gold From Dead Woman’s Accounts
The Malabar Hill Police have arrested five South Mumbai residents for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from the accounts of a dead relative, despite her willing a large part of the over Rs 10-crore estate to religious and animal welfare charities.
The arrests were made after the brother of one the accused alerted the cops about a suspicious money transfer from the account of the deceased, Sushilaben Balubhai Shah, 80, who passed away childless in July last year.
The deceased had willed a large part of her estate to religious and animal welfare charities; lawyer representing the accused says some donations, as per the will, made.
(Source: The Times of India)
