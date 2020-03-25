QCrime: 11-Yr-Old Killed in Punjab; Masks Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized
1. Punjab: 11-Year Old Killed After Sodomy Attempt in Moga; Neighbour Arrested
An 11-year old boy was murdered and his body set on fire at a village in Punjab’s Moga after he resisted a sodomy attempt, police Tuesday said. His skeletal remains were found at the village’s government school building Tuesday.
Police said that the minor boy was missing from his home since Sunday noon. Police have arrested the victim’s 23-year-old neighbour for the crime.
2. 25 Lakh Masks Worth Rs 15 Cr Seized, 4 Held
Around 3.25 lakh N-95 and 22 lakh three-ply surgical masks, total worth Rs 15 crore, were seized in raids conducted by the Mumbai crime branch in two warehouses in Sahar village, Andheri (East) and one in Bhiwandi. Four people were arrested for being involved in the racket. There has been a shortage of masks in the city.
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, along with Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh, addressing the media said, “There is a shortage of masks in the market. Police got a tip-off and conducted the raids. Strict action will be taken against all the accused for stocking the masks illegally.”
3. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Murdered in Her Home
A 12-year-old girl was murdered in a village under Chikasi police station of Hamirpur on Sunday. The victim’s body was found in her house with deep wounds late on Sunday.
Police said an FIR was registered against unidentified men for murder, besides the Pocso Act.
4.39 Booked in Rajasthan for Spreading COVID-19 Rumours
The Rajasthan Police has arrested 39 people across the state for spreading rumours about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak over the past five days, said Bhagwan Lal Soni, additional director general of police, crime.
Soni said that out of the 39, 26 were booked under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and the rest under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
5. In Jalpaiguri, 65-Year-Old Bites Man's Tongue; Escapes Rape
A senior citizen evaded rape by biting into two pieces her assailant's tongue during the attack outside Jalpaiguri town on Monday night.
Around 8:30 pm, taking advantage of desolate streets during janata curfew, one Rockey Mohammad and a Chhotu Mohammad of the same locality raided the 65-year-old woman's house in Paharpur.
6. 33 Booked for Attempting to Cross Gurugram Border on Monday
Police booked 33 people for violating rules under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the national capital and parts of Haryana were locked down on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said Muhammad Akil, police commissioner of Gurugram.
Later, the government decided to extend anti-coronavirus preventive measures to the remaining 15 districts of the state that are also effective March 24 midnight, i.e., night intervening Monday and Tuesday.
7. Noida: 950 People Booked, 1,556 Vehicles Challaned, 209 Vehicles Seized for Violating Lockdown Norms
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police said they have registered 298 FIRs against 950 people for violating lockdown norms. The district had gone into lockdown on Monday in the wake of the Covid-10 outbreak.
“Strict action will be taken against those who violate the law. Today over ₹37,000 was collected as penalty for violating Section 144 (that prohibits the gathering of more than four persons under the criminal procedure code) and booked under Section 188 (of the Indian Penal Code, which is levied when a person violates the order of a senior government official). We registered 298 cases in this regard against 950 people. However, 830 essential services vehicles were not stopped anywhere during this period,” said Nodia police commissioner Alok Singh.
8. 166 FIRs Filed in Ghaziabad, Noida on First Day of Lockdown
From 11 am on Monday till evening, Ghaziabad police had lodged 70 FIRs against 200 persons under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and issued challas to 1,440 people for violating the lockdown directive.
Several vehicles were also seized for the offence, the police said.
9. Woman Booked for ‘Attacking’ Secretary of Residential Complex After He Denies Entry to Her Housemaid
The secretary of a posh housing complex in Oshiwara, Andheri (West), was allegedly assaulted by a fellow resident on Monday morning after he refused entry to her housemaid.
The society, Tarapore Gardens, has enforced a ban on the entry of housemaids, drivers, dog walkers, car cleaners and newspaper and milk vendors, to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
