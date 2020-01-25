QCrime: Minor Targeted With Fake Instagram Profile & More
1. Stalker Targets Minor with Fake Instagram Profile, Sex Chat Posts
An 11-year-old has been subjected to repeated harassment by a person who has been setting up fake Instagram accounts using her name and posting sex chat propositions. Initially, action did not go beyond shutting the account but an FIR was finally lodged on Thursday against an unidentified person.
The suspect, presumably someone from Ghaziabad, created a fake Instagram account on 20 November last year. The person followed the minor’s friends and added information to make it look like the profile was hers.
(Source: The Times of India)
2. Bangladeshi Teen Flees Captor after Four Days, Files Rape Complaint
A nineteen-year-old girl from Bangladesh was allegedly raped by a man at an unidentified location where she had been held captive for four days near Yelahanka, northeast Bengaluru.
The girl said she managed to escape and sought help from passersby to reach the police control room.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Man Arrested for Sexual Assault on Mentally Unstable Woman in Mumbai
A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 40-year-old mentally unstable woman, police said on Friday, 24 January. The accused, police said, reportedly kissed and inappropriately touched the woman at her house on 12 January when her mother was away for work.
“The woman’s mother works as a domestic help and is mostly out. The accused had taken a note of her timings and visited their residence at 9.30 pm 12 January and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman,” a police officer said.
The woman reportedly told her mother about the incident once she returned home. According to police, the accused apologised to the woman’s mother when she questioned him in the matter.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Two Arrested Bangladeshis Entered India to Commit Terror Acts, NIA Says in Charge Sheet
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, 24 January, submitted a charge sheet against two Bangladeshi nationals in a Mizoram special court, alleging they had entered India with the intention of carrying out terrorist acts and had surveyed several cities including those in Bangalore to carry out their act.
The charge sheet submitted at NIA special court in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl states that Mahmud Hassan (25) and Mohamad Sa’ad Hussain (31) are members of Ansar-al-Islam, a banned terrorist outfit in Bangladesh.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Class-8 Student Suffers Acid Burns; School Principal and Teachers Booked
A 14-year-old male student of a government school in Dhankot village in Sector 100 suffered 10 percent burn injuries after another student threw acid on him while the two were cleaning the school toilet on Thursday morning, 23 January.
The incident took place when a teacher allegedly asked four students to clean the school toilet with the chemical, and while doing so, one of them “playfully” threw it on the victim, thereby injuring him. The victim, a student of class 8, sustained injuries on his hand, face and neck.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Guard Who Foiled Robbery Beaten to Death
A security guard of an under construction toll plaza, on the Outer Ring Road in Nemelichery near Avadi, was beaten to death after he intervened to foil a robbery, on Thursday night, 23 January.
Police said that the unidentified gang had previously attacked at least four people and were trying to rob a lorry driver near the toll plaza when the security guard intervened.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
7. Gurugram Woman Cop Booked for Forging Senior’s Sign, Illegally Spying on Husband
A Gurugram police constable was booked for allegedly accessing her husband’s call records illegally, the police said on Friday, 24 January, adding that a case was registered against her on the direction of a local court on Thursday.
According to the police, a bank manager, who works in Sector 31, and his wife, a police constable, are having a marital discord and are engaged in multiple litigations against one another. The woman is alleged to have misused her position as police to surveil and record her husband’s phone calls. The woman is also alleged to have forged the signature of her superior officers as well, along with two of her colleagues.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
