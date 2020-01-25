QCrime: Minor Targeted With Fake Instagram Profile & More

An 11-year-old has been subjected to repeated harassment by a person who has been setting up fake Instagram accounts using her name and posting sex chat propositions. Initially, action did not go beyond shutting the account but an FIR was finally lodged on Thursday against an unidentified person.

The suspect, presumably someone from Ghaziabad, created a fake Instagram account on 20 November last year. The person followed the minor’s friends and added information to make it look like the profile was hers.

(Source: The Times of India)