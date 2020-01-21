QCrime: Man Stabs 2 in Mumbai Bus; Medical Student Found Dead
1. Man Stabs 2 in Mumbai Bus in Fight Over Seat; Arrested
A fight in a jam-packed BEST bus on the Madh island-Malad route on Sunday, 19 January, over whether a seat was reserved for women turned ugly, as a passenger stabbed two youngsters in the stomach and the hand, police said.
Karan Vilya, 21, a Malad resident, boarded the bus stop near Aksa Beach. Once boarded, he asked Shaikh, a passenger travelling on the bus, to get up from the seat, claiming it was reserved for women, said police. Shaikh, however, refused to get up, insisting it was a general seat. Angry, Vilya tried to pull Shaikh out of the seat, which led to a heated exchange between the four of them, according to the complaint filed by Shaikh.
“Suddenly, Vilya took out a button knife from his pocket and stabbed Shaikh and Akbar in their stomach and on the hand,” Shaikh told police.
(Source: The Hindustan Times)
2. Two Held for Gang Rape of Woman Near Vellore Fort
The Vellore All Women Police on Sunday arrested two men for raping a 24-year-old woman and attacking her male friend while they were alone at a secluded spot near Vellore Fort on Saturday, 18 January.
Ada Mani alias Manikandan, 45, of Kaspa, and Kozhi alias Sakthinathan and Ajith, 19, of Vasanthapuram, who were loitering near the fort, attacked the victims around 9.30pm on Saturday.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Man Kills Wife by Injecting Pesticide
A 30-year-old employee of a district government hospital was arrested on charges of murdering his wife by injecting pesticide on Monday, 20 January.
Ijoor police said Deepa T, 24, a resident of Ramanagara town, was killed by her husband Venkatesh G after she questioned him about his affair with another woman. Venkatesh is an on-contract data-entry operator with the hospital. "He poisoned her when she was asleep," the police said.
According to police, the incident took place around 11 PM on Monday and Deepa was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the hospital around 1 AM on Tuesday. "Her parents had taken her to the hospital after learning that something was amiss," police said.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Three Held for Killing 2 Persons for Resisting Robbery Bid in Rohini
Three men were arrested for allegedly killing two persons in separate robbery bids early this month in Rohini area, police said on Monday, 20 January.
One country-made pistol, a live cartridge, six mobile phones, a bike and a wallet were recovered from the accused. The accused have been identified as Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan, all residents of Jhuggi Shahbad Dairy, the police said.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Two Held for Raping Minor in Outer Delhi
A 16-year old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a field in outer Delhi's Tikri village on Monday, 20 January. The survivor told police that she knew one of the accused and had called him to meet her. The accused have been apprehended and a probe is on in the case.
Police said they received a call at Narela Industrial area police station on Saturday night regarding a quarrel
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Bengaluru Student Sexually Assaulted by Friends
Kodigehalli police on Friday, 17 January, arrested two students for allegedly sexually assaulting their friend following a party.
The 19-year-old girl, who stays in a paying guest accommodation, has been hospitalised. Based on her complaint, police arrested Nikhil and Abhinav (names changed to protect the identity of the girl) and produced them in the court before sending them to central prison.
Police said the accused had allegedly persuaded the girl to join them for a party at a pub at Koramangala.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Man Gets 5-Year Jail Term for Sexually Assaulting Adopted Daughter
A local court on Monday, 19 January, sentenced a 48-year-old man to five-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his adopted 13-year-old daughter in 2015.
The IX Additional District Sessions Judge at L B Nagar found the man guilty under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to five-years RI.
(Source: The Times of India)
8. Medical Student Found Dead in Well With Hands, Legs Tied
A 23-year-old MBBS student was found dead with his hands and legs tied in his father’s farm well at Kaniparthi village of Telangana’s Jayashankar-Bhupalapally district on Saturday. Police are examining CCTV camera footage from the village to crack the mystery, 18 January, shrouding the student’s death.
The student, T Vamshi, was a third-year student at Mamata Medical College in Khammam and had come home for Sankranti a few days ago.
Around 11am on Friday, Vamshi left home for college. “A villager, S Ramesh, dropped him at Parkal bus stand on a two-wheeler. Around 8pm, when the family members called him, Vamshi informed them that he reached the college hostel,” said SI (Regonda) G Krishna Prasad.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Woman Raped, Killed in Telangana's Medak
A 48-year-old woman was found dead in Medak district of Telangana on Sunday, 19 January, even as police suspect that she might have been raped and killed by unidentified persons.
Passersby noticed the woman's body on the roadside and informed the police.m Preliminary investigation revealed the woman, who worked as a labourer and allegedly addicted to alcohol, may have been sexually assaulted before being killed by some people after luring her with liquor, a police official said.
(Source: The Times of India)