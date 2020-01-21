QCrime: Man Stabs 2 in Mumbai Bus; Medical Student Found Dead

A fight in a jam-packed BEST bus on the Madh island-Malad route on Sunday, 19 January, over whether a seat was reserved for women turned ugly, as a passenger stabbed two youngsters in the stomach and the hand, police said.

Karan Vilya, 21, a Malad resident, boarded the bus stop near Aksa Beach. Once boarded, he asked Shaikh, a passenger travelling on the bus, to get up from the seat, claiming it was reserved for women, said police. Shaikh, however, refused to get up, insisting it was a general seat. Angry, Vilya tried to pull Shaikh out of the seat, which led to a heated exchange between the four of them, according to the complaint filed by Shaikh.

“Suddenly, Vilya took out a button knife from his pocket and stabbed Shaikh and Akbar in their stomach and on the hand,” Shaikh told police.

(Source: The Hindustan Times)