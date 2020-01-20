QCrime: UP Man Kills Wife, Two Kids Before Hanging Self & More

A 32-Year-old man allegedly smothered his wife and two children to death before ending his life by hanging himself at his rented house in Gudamba police station area of Lucknow on Saturday, 18 January. Police said the exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained but they were probing if a financial crisis or marital dispute was a motive.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and other senior officers visited the spot.

The deceased were identified as private taxi driver Pintu Kumar, wife Arti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).

(Source: The Indian Express)