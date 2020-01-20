QCrime: UP Man Kills Wife, Two Kids Before Hanging Self & More
1. Man Kills Wife & Two Kids, Hangs Self: Lucknow Police
A 32-Year-old man allegedly smothered his wife and two children to death before ending his life by hanging himself at his rented house in Gudamba police station area of Lucknow on Saturday, 18 January. Police said the exact reason behind the step is yet to be ascertained but they were probing if a financial crisis or marital dispute was a motive.
Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey and other senior officers visited the spot.
The deceased were identified as private taxi driver Pintu Kumar, wife Arti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. 45-Year-Old Rapes Maid; On the Run
A 25-year-old woman, who used to work as a help at a posh society in Kalyan’s Kolsewadi area, was allegedly raped by the 45-year-old house-owner. A case has been registered against Ravindra Shirsat under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Saturday.
Kolsewadi police said Shirsat has been on the run since the case was registered.
As per the complainant, the accused had clicked her pictures while she was bathing and then used those to blackmail and sexually abuse her on several occasions. She allegedly also got pregnant twice and underwent abortion. The woman had been working at Shirsat’s house for the past two years.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Pune: Rs 36 Lakh Recovered From House of PMC Staff Held for ‘Taking Bribe’
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has recovered Rs 36 lakh cash and gold ornaments weighing more than 100 gram from the house of a work supervisor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who was allegedly arrested red-handed accepting a Rs 500 bribe on Saturday, 18 January.
On Sunday, 19 January, a city court remanded the arrested supervisor, Sunil Ramprakash Sharma (55) and his accomplice Gopi Machhindra Ubale (32), to police custody till 22 January.
Both accused have been working with the Vadgaonsheri-Nagar Road ward office of the PMC. When the two were produced before the court, the ACB officers informed the court that a night-long search at Sharma’s house had led to the recovery of Rs 36 lakh cash and gold ornaments.
The two were arrested for taking a Rs 500 bribe from a coconut vendor for not taking action against him, police said. The accused had demanded Rs 1,000 and had settled for Rs 500, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Army Recruitment Examination: Racket Selling Fake Question Papers Busted, 2 Arrested
A racket selling fake question papers of the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the Army recruitment in Kolhapur was busted on Sunday in a joint operation of the Southern Command Liaison Unit of Military Intelligence, the local Crime Branch of Kolhapur police and the Cyber Cell of Pune police.
Kolhapur police have booked five persons, including the owner of a coaching institute for recruitment examination, who were named in the FIR. Of the five, two persons have been arrested and search has been launched for three more, said police. The accused are suspected to have cheated around 35 persons of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each on the pretext of providing them with question papers for the CEE, said police.
Officials said the racketeers were selling the fake question paper for Rs 3 to 4 lakh each. According to police, suspect Devdekar runs a Career Academy for coaching aspirants for government recruitment examination.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Two Held After Former BJP Women Wing Activist’s Body Found
Two people were picked up after a former BJP women wing block level office-bearer’s body was found in Sallahpur village of Auraiya district on Sunday, 19 January, the police said. The family of the woman, who was in her early 20s, lodged a complaint against three people, naming one of them, who is said to be a friend of the woman.
The woman’s father has accused a local youth, besides people working in a wine shop nearby, of murdering his daughter.
The woman had failed to return home after going out to buy medicines for her sister-in-law on Saturday, 18 January. She was accompanied by a friend on a two-wheeler at the time.
Some locals informed the family about a body lying in a field on the morning of 18 January.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Punjab DSP Booked for Shooting at His Wife
Atul Soni, 50, a deputy superintendent of police posted with 13th Battalion of Punjab Armed Police in Chandigarh, has been booked for murder bid on his wife.
Acting on the complaint of his wife, Sunita Soni — a former national-level handball player — the Mohali police on Sunday, 19 January, registered a case against the DSP under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides the Arms Act at the Phase 8 police station.
In her complaint, Sunita alleged that the couple had gone to a party in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, where they had an argument. The two returned in separate vehicles, but on reaching home, they again started arguing, she told police.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Woman Shot Dead During East Delhi Robbery Bid: 1 More Held
Days after a 27-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 59-year-old woman in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar during a robbery bid, was arrested, police picked up his associate from a drug de-addiction centre in Ghaziabad Sunday, 19 January. Police said Md Anjar (22) was enrolled under a different name at the centre.
Sitting in her car, the victim, Usha Rani, was waiting for her husband outside a temple when two bike-borne men shot her dead during a robbery bid on September 21 last year. Police arrested the prime accused, Md Mazhar, from New Seelampur on Thursday.
Mazhar was arrested along with another man for their involvement in over 12 cases of robbery and snatching.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Ludhiana: Woman ‘Set on Fire’ 3 Days Before Marriage Dies; Cops Suspect Self-Immolation
A woman who was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here with more than 90 per cent burns allegedly after being set on fire by “two unidentified” persons in wee hours on 14 January, died Saturday. Police said that initial probe pointed towards ‘self-immolation’.
The 29-year-old, a resident of Vishwakarma Puri area, was to get married on 17 January.
Police scanned the footage of several CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity. No one was seen entering or exiting the house during those hours. Also, the matchsticks found on the spot were of the same brand as found inside the kitchen and temple in the house.
An FIR for attempt to murder against two unknown persons had been registered at division number 6 police station on the statement of the woman’s father who had claimed that her daughter told him, before getting unconscious, that two masked men had poured diesel on her and set her on fire.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Family Alleges 20-Year-Old Noida Woman on Mathura Tour Was Gang-Raped, Killed by Friends
A 20-year-old Noida woman’s kin on Sunday, 19 January protested at sector 49 police station alleging she was gang-raped and assaulted by two male friends on Friday, 13 January, resulting in her death.
The woman had gone to Mathura with the suspects and another person from Noida. At around 9pm, she suffered injuries in an accident, her friends claimed. She died during treatment at a Delhi hospital on Sunday morning of 19 January. Police said they cannot confirm sexual assault as they are yet to receive the autopsy report.
The victim was the eldest among four siblings. Her family said she was also pursuing BA programme through distance learning. Her father works as a driver in Noida.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
