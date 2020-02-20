QCrime: Husband Kills Wife With a Slab of Stone; 7-Year-Old Raped
1. Husband Booked for Killing Wife With a Slab of Stone After Argument
A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband after a heated argument at their rented room on Tuesday night of 18 February, in Nawada village, Kherki Daula. The woman was hit by a stone slab and sustained fatal injuries on her head. The police said that the husband wrote a note on a wall of the room, alluding to infidelity on the part of his wife.
The incident took place on Tuesday late night when the victim and the suspect allegedly had a heated argument with each other over a matter. The police said that they received information regarding the incident on Wednesday around 9.30 am. Satpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said that the victim’s neighbour saw the door of their room locked from outside. When they opened it, they saw her dead body.
A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday, 19 February, the police said
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 7-Year-Old Raped in Mohali After Being Lured With Candies
An unidentified man raped a seven-year-old girl in a secluded area in Dhakoli town of Mohali district after luring her with Rs 20 and candies, police said on Wednesday, 19 February.
The victim’s mother, who works as a domestic help, found the child missing on returning home on Tuesday evening. She informed her husband, who is a street vendor, and the two started looking for her. According to neighbours, the child was last seen playing outside her house around 5:30pm.
The girl was finally found in a secluded park near a forest area on the banks of Ghaggar, about two kilometres from her house. A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Lucknow S-I’s Teen Daughter Dies, Family Key Suspects: Cops
A day after a police sub-inspector claimed to the police that his 16-year-old daughter died after she shot herself with his service pistol at their residence in Lucknow on Monday, 17 February, the autopsy report received late Tuesday evening ruled out gunshot injury as cause of death and said multiple injuries, including head injury, caused the death.
On the basis of the autopsy report, the police registered a murder case. While the FIR has not named anyone, it has mentioned that prima-facie it appears that the girl was murdered by her “family member”, who are now the “key suspects”.
The parents had claimed to the police that she shot herself because she was scolded over her studies and preparations for the board exams. They also claimed that they heard a gunshot noise from her room and when her mother went to check, she saw her lying in a pool of blood and the pistol lying nearby. The Station House Officer of the local police station, who is also the investigating officer in the murder case, told The Indian Express, “There were only three persons in the house at the time of the death — the girl and her parents. It clearly appears to be a case of murder but a probe is on.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Six Held for Firm Owner’s Murder in Chakan MIDC
Police on Tuesday, 18 February, arrested six persons for the murder of the owner of a private engineering firm at the company premises in Chakan industrial estate on Monday.
“We have arrested six people today. They have all been remanded to police custody till 24 February,” said senior inspector Kalyan Pawar of Chakan police station.
The company was identified as VHD Engineering Workshop, a medium scale workshop located in the industrial area of Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
The incident occurred at 3pm and the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Chakan police station on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Harishchandra Kisanrao Dethe (45), a resident of Vishrantwadi.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Uber Driver Arrested for Masturbating Before Woman Passenger in Gurgaon
An Uber driver has been arrested allegedly for masturbating before a woman passenger in Gurgaon, the police said on Wednesday, 19 February.
The woman, a Delhi University Student, had taken the cab to a metro station in Gurgaon on Tuesday, 18 February.
"As soon as the woman boarded the car, the driver started masturbating ," Gurgaon police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said. Traumatised, the woman got off the cab at the metro station and went back home in an auto. She revealed her ordeal to her father after which they approached the police.
"As soon as we received the complaint, the phone number of accused was put on surveillance. The accused has been arrested," the police said.
(Source: PTI)
6. Cops Nab Woman for Abducting Newborn From Ludhiana Hospital
Eight days after a newborn girl was abducted from Mother Child Hospital in premises of Ludhiana Civil Hospital and later found dumped on a roadside on 14 February, police on Wednesday, 19 February said the woman behind the crime had been arrested.
The woman was identified as Rajvir Kaur (32), a native of Hoshiarpur and resident of Jhabbewal village of Ludhiana. Police said she was married to Harvinder Singh, a truck driver, and the couple had been unable to have children. Police said Harvinder mostly remained on outstation tours and came home after a gap of several months. Rajvir Kaur allegedly lied to him that she was pregnant and also called him and said that she had given birth to a baby girl. She then abducted the baby from the hospital on 11 February.
Rajvir Kaur was arrested from Ludhiana’s Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) late Wednesday, said Additional DCP-1 Gurpreet Singh.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Maharashtra Man Sentenced To Death For Raping, Killing 5-Year-Old Girl
A court in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a five year-old girl in 2016, observing that the crime was "more cruel" than the act of the most dreaded animal.
The child was raped in a village in Maharashtra's Parbhani, located around 500 km from Mumbai. Her body was found in a well three days later.
According to the prosecution, the accused kidnapped the child from outside her house, raped her and then strangled her with a nylon rope. He wrapped her body in a gunny bag and threw it into the well. While there was no direct evidence, the prosecution relied on circumstantial evidence to prove its case. Additional Public Prosecutor SD Wakodkar told the court that the case was proved beyond all reasonable doubt, and sought death sentence for the accused.
The court further observed that the mentality of the accused reflected that he derived "satanic pleasure" by committing the crime.
(Source: PTI)
8. Dark Web Drug Bust: 3 Arrested for Singapore Connect
Nine days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the country’s first narcotics vendor on the dark web, three alleged intermediaries who passed on the information of orders to a company in Singapore were nabbed from Maharashtra’s Nagpur on 11 February.
‘Dark web’ is a part of the internet which cannot be accessed by ordinary search engines, and is often used for illegal activities such as buying drugs and hacking accounts. A senior police officer said, “On 2 February, we arrested Dipu Singh (21), the first person arrested in India for selling drugs on the dark web. Questioning revealed the chain of supply.
An officer said Singh, like most vendors, had two ways of selling drugs on the dark web — one, by using this chain, and another, by directly sourcing drugs and shipping them to clients.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Zomato Delivery Man Stabbed To Death Allegedly By Fruit Vendor
A Zomato delivery boy was killed allegedly by a fruit vendor after an argument between them in suburban Powai in the early hours of Wednesday, 19 February, police said.
The fruit vendor, Sachin Dinesh Singh, 20, and his associate Jitendra Hariram Raikar, 32, were arrested within hours of the incident, they said. The two accused had a quarrel with the victim, Amol Bhaskar Suratkar, 30, over the placement of a fruit handcart by Singh on a road outside a hotel in Powai area around 12.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10) Ankit Goyal said.
The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention).
(Source: PTI)
