QCrime: Husband Kills Wife With a Slab of Stone; 7-Year-Old Raped

A 35-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her husband after a heated argument at their rented room on Tuesday night of 18 February, in Nawada village, Kherki Daula. The woman was hit by a stone slab and sustained fatal injuries on her head. The police said that the husband wrote a note on a wall of the room, alluding to infidelity on the part of his wife.

The incident took place on Tuesday late night when the victim and the suspect allegedly had a heated argument with each other over a matter. The police said that they received information regarding the incident on Wednesday around 9.30 am. Satpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Kherki Daula police station, said that the victim’s neighbour saw the door of their room locked from outside. When they opened it, they saw her dead body.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday, 19 February, the police said

(Source: Hindustan Times)