QCrime: TMC Leader Murdered; Bulgarian National Rescued in Delhi

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from south Bengal’s Birbhum district who was found dead on Saturday night was abducted and murdered, said family members and a party colleague.

Sufal Bagdi, 40, was TMC’s core committee member of Thiba gram panchayat area in Birbhum. His body was found 15-km away in Murshidabad district, with the upper half charred. The Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.

“My husband was murdered by the Bharatiya Janata Party because of old enmity. They even tried to deface the body so that he can’t be identified,” said Shyamali Bagdi, the deceased’s wife. Shyamali is also a TMC member from the Thiba panchayat.

(Source: Hindustan Times)