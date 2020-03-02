QCrime: TMC Leader Murdered; Bulgarian National Rescued in Delhi
1. Trinamool Congress Leader Allegedly Abducted, Murdered in Murshidabad
A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from south Bengal’s Birbhum district who was found dead on Saturday night was abducted and murdered, said family members and a party colleague.
Sufal Bagdi, 40, was TMC’s core committee member of Thiba gram panchayat area in Birbhum. His body was found 15-km away in Murshidabad district, with the upper half charred. The Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for autopsy.
“My husband was murdered by the Bharatiya Janata Party because of old enmity. They even tried to deface the body so that he can’t be identified,” said Shyamali Bagdi, the deceased’s wife. Shyamali is also a TMC member from the Thiba panchayat.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Delhi Police Rescues Bulgarian National From Abductors
Palashev Rodaslav, 28, a computer engineer from Bulgaria, who was in India for the first time as a tourist, was abducted by a gang of alleged criminals when he got down to withdraw some cash at an ATM in Mohan Garden, Dwarka, on Thursday night, while on his way to Gurugram with a friend. A ransom demand of Rs 2 crore was made to his father in Bulgaria. However, before the alleged abductors could get away with their plan, the police managed to rescue Rodaslav, following a brief exchange of fire on Friday evening. Two men were arrested, the police said.
The arrested men are Anoop, 36, who was previously involved in a murder case and his aide Naveen Dagar, 29, both residents of Jharoda Kalan. The police said they have recovered two pistols, Rs 1 lakh in cash that they had robbed from the Bulgarian man, and the i20 car in which they had abducted him.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Four Men Who Stole Cars and Forged Documents Held in Palam Vihar
The police on Saturday busted an interstate gang of vehicle-lifters, who were also involved in forging documents such as PAN cards, driving licences and Aadhaar cards. The four suspects were arrested by the crime branch of Palam Vihar after a tip-off.
Two printers, a laptop, a grinder machine, four keys, credit cards, four driving licences, two Aadhaar cards and a few PAN cards were recovered from their possession.
According to the police, the suspects confessed to stealing at least half-a-dozen cars. Their criminal records are being verified. The police said the suspects, identified by their first names as Shaukat, Sanjay, Tinku and Aarif, are all from Nuh and Palwal,
Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, that the men confessed to stealing cars in Sikanderabad in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Nuh and Gurugram.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Woman Drowns 4-Yr-Old Son in Tank to Take Revenge on Her Husband, Held: Cops
A woman has been arrested in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district for drowning her four-year-old son in a water tank allegedly to take revenge on her husband, police said on Sunday.
Jhunjhunu superintendent of police (SP) Jagdish Chandra Sharma said Pannram, a native of Budhaniya village, approached the Mandrela police early on Saturday and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murdering his nephew Vivan Swami, 4 and slitting his sister-in-law Sunita’s wrist.
A team of senior officials, including the forensics department and a dog squad, was rushed to the spot. “The dog squad found a blade laced with blood stains on Sunita’s bed. Blood stains were also found on the floor near the accused’s bed, which raised suspicion on her,” said Sharma.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Mumbai: Third Time Within a Year, Man Booked for Stalking Woman
Police have booked a 25-year-old former bank employee for the third time in less than a year for the alleged harassment of his former colleague. The man camped outside the woman’s home all of last week and accosted her when she stepped out on Saturday evening, police said.
According to police, the man had made multiple phone calls and sent several text messages to the woman, pleading with her to meet him. “When he spotted the woman on Saturday, he forcibly hugged her,” an official said, adding that as the woman called the police, the man fled. Police tracked him down later on Saturday.
Police said the 29-year-old woman first met the accused when she joined a multinational bank in June last year. Soon, however, she had to lodge a complaint against him when he began to harass her, they added.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Two Delhi University Students Found Dead, Suicide Notes Recovered
Two Delhi University students allegedly killed themselves inside an apartment in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The bodies were found Sunday, police said. Both the deceased — a man and a woman — were 23 and hailed from Ladakh. Their families lived in Delhi.
The man lived in Batla House in Jamia Nagar, while the woman lived in Vijay Nagar in North Campus, police said.
RP Meena, DCP (southeast) said, “We have recovered a one-page suicide note left by the man and a two-page note left by the woman. Both of them have injury marks on their necks.”
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Husband Throws Acid on Wife, Sister-In-Law in Ambala, Arrested
Two women in Alawpur village in Ambala received burn injuries after a motorcycle rider threw acid on Friday evening.
The victims have been identified as, Sonia, 30, and her sister-in-law, Binder, 22, and are under treatment at MM Medical College at Mulana.
The Ambala Police have arrested Anil Kumar, husband of one of the victims, for throwing acid, under Section 326 A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), while another accused Mukesh, who is absconding, has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 354 D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, at PS Barara, Ambala, on the complaint by Sonia.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. IAS Officer Among 2 Arrested in J&K Arms Licensing Case: Report
The CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara - Rajiv Ranjan, an IAS, and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui - in connection with the issuance of large number of arms licenses on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Sunday.
During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui, who had held the position of the district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced, they said.
The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said.
(Source: NDTV)
9. 12-Year-Old Gang-raped, Hanged From Tree in Assam; 7 Teens Arrested: Cops
Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.
The girl was hanged from a tree after the heinous crime. The incident happened on Friday.
A senior police officer told PTI that the suspects, were on the run, but were arrested by a police team.
The accused, after the examination, had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.
(Source: NDTV)
