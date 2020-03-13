QCrime: Two Held for Killing Man; Gold Heist Cracked
1. Two Held for Killing Man, Having Sex with Corpse in South Delhi
Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday, 12 March.
The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from where they were arrested, they said. According to police, the body was found on Wednesday from the victim’s house.
His sister told police she had seen two people trying to remove the body and when she questioned them, they fled the spot. She suspected the duo of killing her brother, police said.
“The accused left the capital and were headed to Bihar. Police rushed to Patna and apprehended the accused from Patna Railway station on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Convict, Who Jumped Parole 23 Years Ago, Arrested from Thane
Thane police arrested a convict, who was absconding for 23 years from Yavatmal. Suresh Gulabrao Dhole, 54, was sentenced to life 25 years ago for killing his wife.
“Dhole hails from Ner village of Yavatmal district. He was imprisoned in Amravati jail and was released on a parole of 28 days, two years after being jailed. He did not return to jail and had been absconding for 23 years,” said a police officer from crime branch unit 1, Thane.
The crime team got a tip-off that Dhole was living in Wagle Estate in Thane. “We kept a tab on the man and arrested him on Thursday. Dhole told us that he was working as a watchman at a construction site in Majiwada, Thane,” said the officer. He will be handed over to Yavatmal police.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Mumbai: Slum Dweller ‘Owns’ Firm Involved in ₹5-cr Scam
Investigation into a ₹5-crore Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud took the Navi Mumbai crime branch to a slum in Koparkhairane at the doorstep of the export a fraudulent company’s “owner”.
The Economic Offences Wing of the crime branch, which is at the helm of the probe into a garment export company called PK International, had booked one Prashant Kokane on the charges of cheating last week. While the firm was registered under Kokane’s name, the probe revealed that the main accused — who is yet to be identified — had approached Kokane in May 2018. Registered in Vashi, the firm was launched in July 2018 after it was listed on the GST website to generate a GST number. After the GST department found discrepancies in the business of the firm, they raised a flag that led them to find that the firm didn’t exist.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Ludhiana 30kg Gold Heist Cracked, Gangster Held in Chandigarh
Punjab Police on Thursday solved the sensational 30kg gold robbery case of Ludhiana with the arrest of inter-state gangster Gagan Judge after a high drama in the Sector 36 market, Chandigarh.
The gangster made an abortive attempt to open fire at the organised crime control unit (OCCU) team that cornered him in the market following a tip-off. Gagan was among the five suspects who made off with about 30kg of gold ornaments worth ₹12 crore and ₹3 lakh in cash in cash from a branch of India Infoline Finance Limited on Gill Road in Ludhiana three weeks ago.
Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said raids were being conducted to nab other members of the gang and Gagan’s accomplices in the Ludhiana case.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Haryana: Class 12 Boy Gets Life Term for Killing School Principal
A Class-12 student, who is 20 now, was awarded life imprisonment by a district court, two years after he shot dead his school principal at her office in Yamunanagar on 20 January 2018. He was also fined ₹10,000 by the Yamunanagar additional district sessions judge. The court, however, acquitted his father whose licensed revolver was used in the crime.
On 25 February the youngster was held guilty of murdering Ritu Chhabra, 46.
The convict, a commerce student, shot the principal four times during a parent-teacher meeting. She was declared brought dead at a hospital. The accused was angry with the principal for she would admonish him in front of other students over poor academic performance and low attendance.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Abandoned Odisha Newborn Girl Rescued from Graveyard
An abandoned newborn girl, with ants crawling over her body, was rescued from an Odisha graveyard on Thursday morning.
The infant was rescued by an old man of Balaramprasad Basala Sahia area under Nalco police station limits of Angul district, who was passing by the graveyard when he heard a newborn cry.
“Trying to locate the source, the man found the newborn wrapped in a bag. He later brought the girl to his home,” said Gourshankar Behera, district child protection officer of Angul.
District child protection officers later took the baby to the special newborn care unit at the district headquarters hospital. Officials said a complaint has been lodged against the person who abandoned the baby in the graveyard.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Ghaziabad Man Arrested For Hoax Call About Train Derailment: Police
A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a hoax call to Lucknow police control room about a train derailment, police said.
Around 4:30 pm on March 10, the man, identified as Hritik, informed Lucknow police control room that 12 coaches of a train had derailed near Duhai Halt on the Meerut-Delhi route, saying railway property had been damaged in the accident and there were many casualties, senior police officer Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.
Local police personnel and seven police response vehicles (PRVs) were rushed to the spot. However, after reaching there, they found that there had been no such accident, he said.
(Source: NDTV)
