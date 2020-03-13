QCrime: Two Held for Killing Man; Gold Heist Cracked

Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday, 12 March.

The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from where they were arrested, they said. According to police, the body was found on Wednesday from the victim’s house.

His sister told police she had seen two people trying to remove the body and when she questioned them, they fled the spot. She suspected the duo of killing her brother, police said.

“The accused left the capital and were headed to Bihar. Police rushed to Patna and apprehended the accused from Patna Railway station on Wednesday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

(Source: Hindustan Times)