QCrime: Man Held for Raping Daughter; Actor Booked for Molesting

The police on Wednesday, 12 February, arrested a man from Shivaji Nagar, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter. The police said that the accused had raped her on multiple occasions in the past fortnight, often at knifepoint and under the influence of narcotic substances. According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday evening after the girl shared her ordeal with her mother.

Her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband.

A case was registered against him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, 11 February.

(Source: Hindustan Times)