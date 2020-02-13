QCrime: Man Held for Raping Daughter; Actor Booked for Molesting
1. Man Held for Raping Daughter at Knifepoint
The police on Wednesday, 12 February, arrested a man from Shivaji Nagar, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter. The police said that the accused had raped her on multiple occasions in the past fortnight, often at knifepoint and under the influence of narcotic substances. According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday evening after the girl shared her ordeal with her mother.
Her mother approached the police and lodged a complaint against her husband.
A case was registered against him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Tuesday, 11 February.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Actor Booked for Molesting 19-Year-Old
A 19-year-old woman, who is allegedly a friend of actor Shahbaz Khan’s daughter, on Tuesday, 11 February filed a molestation complaint against him with the Oshiwara police station.
Khan’s 17-year-old daughter has also lodged a complaint with Versova police against two of her friends, for allegedly pulling her hair while she was riding pillion on a bike at Andheri on Tuesday.
According to Oshiwara police, the 19-year-old woman who filed the complaint against Khan alleged that he abused her and touched her inappropriately with a bamboo stick near Oberoi Sky Garden, where he had gone with his daughter after the fight.
“On the basis of a complaint by Khan’s daughter, we have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for against two persons [for causing hurt],” said Raghvendra Thakur, senior inspector, Versova police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. 20-Year-Old Patient Raped for Nearly a Year, Psychologist Arrested
A psychologist was arrested for allegedly raping a patient for nearly a year, between 2018 and 2019, police said Wednesday, 12 February.
According to police, the 20-year-old complainant had approached the psychologist for treatment in Borivali in 2018. “According to the complainant, the accused forced her into a sexual relationship on the pretext of treatment and had also shot videos of the rape,” a senior inspector said.
After attending counselling sessions with the psychologist for more than a year, the complainant had last year approached another psychologist for treatment, the police official said.
Police added that the accused was booked for committing rape and has been sent in police custody.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. 16-Year-Old Business Rivalry Led to Shooting, Claims Family of Accused
The fight for dominance and power in Kishangarh village led to the death of Ashok Mann (41), an AAP volunteer who was shot while travelling in AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy on Tuesday night of 11 February. Three accused have been identified by Delhi Police. Dharamveer alias Kallu, Devender Pehelwan and Somraj — all belonging to the same family.
While Kallu has been arrested, his two elder brothers are still at large. Residents of Kishangarh village in South West Delhi, both Mann and Kallu have allegedly had a personal enmity with each other since 2004.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. 84-Year-Old Run Over by SUV at Panchkula Civil Hospital
An 84-year-old man was killed after a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) hit him in the parking area of Panchkula civil hospital on Wednesday, 12 February.
Police said the accident took place around 8.30pm, when the victim, Chandika Parsad, a resident of Manimajra, was crossing the parking area to reach Sector-6 hospital’s emergency ward. Following the mishap, the SUV driver, who was with his two friends, was stopped by the onlookers and police were informed.
The SUV driver, whose identity is being withheld as no first information report (FIR) was registered till the filing of this story, is a resident of Dhakoli.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. 3 Masked Men Flee With ₹8 Lakh After Breaking Into ATM in Mohali Village
Three masked men, in the wee hours of Wednesday, 12 February, burgled an ATM in Tangori village, Mohali district making away with ₹8 lakh cash. Police were informed about the theft at about 6.30 am when Kuldeep Singh, manager of Punjab and Sind Bank called them up.
As per the police, there were at least three thieves, who after breaking the locks and opening the shutter, broke the ATM with the help of gas cutters.
There is no security guard deployed at the ATM even though it is on the bank premises. After closing the bank, even the ATM is closed before the staff leaves for home.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Body of Missing Toddler, Buried on Top of Hillock by Mother, Recovered
The body of an 18-month-old was finally traced on the top of a hillock in Visakhapatnam Wednesday, 12 February, almost two days after the local police initiated a search based on inputs given by the mother.
The police were informed by the mother that the baby had died of starvation, following which she buried her at Duvvapalem Hill, which falls in Pendurthi police station limits.
Kusumalatha had left home, along with her child, on the wee hours of 7 February after a heated argument with husband K Appa Rao and in-laws. The same day a missing person complaint was lodged at Pendurthi police station by the husband, and a search for the mother and child was initiated.
Police believe the child died on Saturday, 8 February, a day after Kusumalatha took her child and left home. The body was sent to KG hospital for a post-mortem examination Wednesday, 12 February.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Minor Raped & Killed, Body Kept in Sack, Say Police
A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a 30-year-old man who stuffed the body in a sack in Sitapur district, police said Monday, 11 February. The accused was beaten up by local residents before he was handed over to the police.
An FIR was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) along with section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“The incident occurred around 5 pm when the girl either happened to go to the residence of the accused or was lured by him to the house. The man sexually assaulted her and killed her. The victim’s family members started looking for her. Some local residents raised suspicion that the 30-year-old man may be behind the girl going missing.” said Additional SP (South), Mahendra P Chauhan.
(Source: The Indian Express)
9. Two Men Arrested in Two Stabbing Cases
Kopar Khairane police on Tuesday, 12 February, arrested a 55-year-old man for stabbing his wife inside her room at Kopar Khairane chawl. The accused, Sitaram Sharma, has been booked on charges of attempt to murder.
The woman, Lalita Sharma, 50, had moved out of her marital home in Turbhe as Sitaram used to abuse her, and moved to Kopar Khairane chawl on rent round six months ago.
According to police, the accused, Shivaji Kurne, and the victim, Bharat Purohit, resided in the slum tenements at Dharam Veer Nagar. They added the two have been quarrelling over the issue since the past two months.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )