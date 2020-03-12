QCrime: UP Man Asks Wife to Cook Human Hand; Chemist Kills Tutor

In a bizarre incident, a man brought home a human hand allegedly from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

Upon seeing the chopped hand, the woman fell unconscious. To her horror, the woman woke up to find her husband, the accused, Sanjay, 32, making dinner preparations to cook the hand by himself, following which she locked him inside and rushed out of the house.

She first informed her neighbour and then called the cops. The man, said to be an alcoholic, has been arrested.

The shocking incident, which took place in Bijnor’s Tickopur village on Monday, sent shock waves in the area.

(Source: Hindustan Times)