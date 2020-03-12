QCrime: UP Man Asks Wife to Cook Human Hand; Chemist Kills Tutor
1. Man Brings Home Human Hand, Asks Wife to Cook It for Dinner in Uttar Pradesh
In a bizarre incident, a man brought home a human hand allegedly from a nearby crematorium and asked his wife to cook it for dinner in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.
Upon seeing the chopped hand, the woman fell unconscious. To her horror, the woman woke up to find her husband, the accused, Sanjay, 32, making dinner preparations to cook the hand by himself, following which she locked him inside and rushed out of the house.
She first informed her neighbour and then called the cops. The man, said to be an alcoholic, has been arrested.
The shocking incident, which took place in Bijnor’s Tickopur village on Monday, sent shock waves in the area.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. Delhi: Chemist Kills Tutor for Allegedly Blackmailing His Wife
A medical store owner and his friend allegedly beat up a 33-year-old man to death in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Monday, 9 March, suspecting the victim, a private tutor, of blackmailing his wife, police said.
The two killers used fists and a cooking gas pipe to beat the teacher, Raj Kumar, before leaving him to die on the a street, said Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east district). “The pipe used in the murderous assault had a steel cover and caused considerable internal injuries to Kumar,” said the DCP.
The two men, Sachin and Vijay, were arrested for the murder and the woman, Jyoti, was arrested for conspiracy.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Sangrur Bike-Lifters’ Gang Busted With Arrest of Three
The crime investigation agency (CIA) have busted a gang of motorcycle-lifters with the arrest of three of its members on Wednesday, 11 March. Police recovered four bikes from them and identified the gang’s involvement in lifting two other bikes that were impounded earlier.
The three accused were held at a checkpost laid by the CIA in the area falling under Cheema police’s jurisdiction. “The accused were held with two bikes which did not bear any registration number,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, investigation) Mohit Agarwal.
The accused have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, of Kheri Kalan, and Beant Singh and Amarinder Singh, both of Sheron village. Meanwhile, police are looking for the fourth member of the gang, identified as Sukha Singh, of Kheri Kalan, who is on the run.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Man Held for Cheating Delhi Gold Merchant of ₹80 Lakh
A 50-year-old man has been arrested from Thane for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based gold merchant of ₹80 lakh, police said on Wednesday,11 March.
The accused, Vijay Ambalal Soni, was also wanted by Nagpur police in Maharashtra for allegedly siphoning off ₹25 lakh from a private sector bank, they said.
Soni, hailing from Mehsana in Gujarat, set up a small jewellery shop in Karol Bagh area of Delhi some months ago.
On October 23, 2019, he placed an order with wholesale merchant Krishnadev Khupkar for a two-kg gold bar. After taking delivery of the gold bar, Soni left telling Khupkar that he was going to a bank to transfer the money into the latter’s account.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Mumbai: Three Arrested For Stealing Bikes, Cops Seize 18 Vehicles
Three people were arrested on Wednesday, 11 March for stealing motorcycles from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur. The police seized 18 motorcycles from the arrested three.
The police said the trio used to steal motorcycles and sell them for cheap. The police checked all CCTV footage from different parts of the city.
“Initially, our search at Varcha pada in Ambernath found one accused with a stolen motorcycle. During interrogation, he said that he had stolen motorcycles from Ulhasnagar, Mahatma Phule chowk, Khadakpada, Kolsewadi and Dombivli,”said an officer from Ulhasnagar crime branch.
The main accused Anuraj Adhari, 19, roped in two others – Sunil Gundale, 21, and Vijay Jadhav, 25 – to steal motorcycles. He managed to steal parked motorcycles using duplicate keys or by damaging the handle of the vehicle.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Two Arrested With 500 Gm Heroin in Sirsa
The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police has arrested two men with 500gm heroin from Ding bus stand area here.
Sirsa deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Aryan Chaudhary said, “Those arrested are Ramandeep Singh alias Sona of Sahuwala village and Pragat Singh of Raghuana village. An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them. We are probing to know from where they procured the contraband, which could cost about ₹1 crore in international market.”
The DSP said CIA in-charge Ravindra Kumar had got a tip-off that two men were bringing heroin from Delhi in a car. “Soon after getting the information, his team reached Ding bus stand. As the duo were signalled to stop, they turned towards Fatehabad. The CIA team chased the accused and arrested them,” he added.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Three Push Man Off 11th Floor Flat in Pune Over Rs 15k Loan
Three engineering students have been arrested for allegedly killing their 24-year-old roommate by pushing him from the balcony of their 11th floor Kondhwa flat over a monetary dispute in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 March police said.
According to the police, the accused – Abhinav Jadhav, Akshay Gorade and Tejas Gujar, are all engineering students. Jadhav had lent Rs 15,000 to the deceased , identified as Sagar Chilveri on 9 January, on 10 percent interest.
Chilveri was to return the amount on Monday. However, he failed to do so and Jadhav along with his two friends assaulted him in the flat where all of them stayed together.
