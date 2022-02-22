COVID-19: Caseload Declines as India Reports 13,405 New Cases, 235 Deaths
Tracing a downward trend, India recorded 13,405 new cases, 34,226 recoveries, and 235 deaths on Tuesday, 22 February.
India's positivity rate stands at 1.24 percent, and the number of active cases has declined to 1,81,075.
Meanwhile, Biological E Ltd said in a statement on Monday that its Corbevax vaccine, India's first indigenously-developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein subunit vaccine against COVID-19, has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from India's drug regulator DGCI for age group 12-18 years.
Delhi reported 360 new cases and four deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, while Mumbai reported 96 fresh cases and one death in the last 24 hours
Over 80 percent of India's adult population is now vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday
Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday
6.5 Crore Doses of Biological E’s COVID-19 Vaccine ‘Corbevax’ Cleared
Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL), Kasauli has cleared almost 6.5 crore doses of Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' based on the parameters of safety, quality and efficacy, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
