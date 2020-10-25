Over 50k New COVID-19 Cases in India, Tally Reaches 78,64,811

India on Sunday, 25 October, recorded 50,129 fresh COVID-19 infections, with the total cases surging to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, the total death toll is now at 1,18,534.

According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 6,68,154 active cases and 70,78,123 people have been cured. 62,077 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.