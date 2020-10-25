Over 50k New COVID-19 Cases in India, Tally Reaches 78,64,811
With 578 deaths, the total death toll is now at 1,18,534.
India on Sunday, 25 October, recorded 50,129 fresh COVID-19 infections, with the total cases surging to 78,64,811. With 578 new deaths, the total death toll is now at 1,18,534.
According to the Union Health Ministry’s data, there are currently 6,68,154 active cases and 70,78,123 people have been cured. 62,077 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, ICMR said that a total of 10,25,23,469 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 24 October, adding that of these, 11,40,905 samples were tested on Saturday.
Earlier the Health Ministry tweeted: “In a significant achievement, India’s total recoveries have crossed the landmark milestone of 70L. The top 4 states account for more than half of the total recovered cases. About 44% active caseload of the country is contributed by them.”
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.