India, China to Hold Brigade-Commander Level Talks Again
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly conducted a comprehensive review in eastern Ladakh.
Brigade Commander level talks between India and China are slated to be held yet again at 10 am on Wednesday, 2 September, in Chushul, reported ANI, quoting Indian Army Sources.
On Monday a reportedly ‘stormy’ Brigade-Commander level Flag meeting had taken place, as well. This comes in the aftermath of tensions that soared at the LAC, with the Indian Army announcing that it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.
According to News18 journalist Shreya Dhoundial, the Indian Army, in the run up to Wednesday’s Brigade-Commander level talks, has deployed two tank regiments in Chushul and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has deferred his trip to Myanmar.
Officials have said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also conducted a comprehensive review in eastern Ladakh, according to PTI.
Disturbing Pattern of Beijing Aggression: US State Dept
The US State Department spokesperson reportedly told ANI that they are closely monitoring the situation and hoping for a peaceful resolution.
“As Secy Pompeo said on several occasions, what’s so disturbing is emergence of clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad.”US State Department Spokesperson
Further, the US State Department said: “From Taiwan Strait to Xinjiang, South China Sea to Himalayas, cyberspace to international organiaations, we're dealing with Chinese Communist Party that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours.”
“Only way to stop these provocations is by standing up to Beijing,” added the US State Department spokesperson.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.