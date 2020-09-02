India, China to Hold Brigade-Commander Level Talks Again

Brigade Commander level talks between India and China are slated to be held yet again at 10 am on Wednesday, 2 September, in Chushul, reported ANI, quoting Indian Army Sources.

On Monday a reportedly ‘stormy’ Brigade-Commander level Flag meeting had taken place, as well. This comes in the aftermath of tensions that soared at the LAC, with the Indian Army announcing that it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.



According to News18 journalist Shreya Dhoundial, the Indian Army, in the run up to Wednesday’s Brigade-Commander level talks, has deployed two tank regiments in Chushul and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has deferred his trip to Myanmar.