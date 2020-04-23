‘Lives in Our Hearts’: Kashmiris Mourn Khalsa Aid Worker’s Death

Kashmiris, especially students, are expressing their grief at the tragic death of Khalsa Aid worker Inderjeet Singh, who was killed in a road accident in Punjab on 20 April. He was on his way to Bathinda from Faridkot, after distributing PPE kits among medical workers and police personnel.

As part of Khalsa Aid India, Inderjeet had conducted relief work in several places - from this year’s communal violence in Delhi to floods in Punjab, Assam and Kerala.

However, what is being remembered most is how he helped and protected Kashmiri students who were stranded and under threat in different parts of India following the Pulwama attack in February last year.

After hearing of Inderjeet’s death, several Kashmiris remembered the help he had given at that time, especially in his hometown Dehradun.