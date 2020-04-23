‘Lives in Our Hearts’: Kashmiris Mourn Khalsa Aid Worker’s Death
Kashmiris, especially students, are expressing their grief at the tragic death of Khalsa Aid worker Inderjeet Singh, who was killed in a road accident in Punjab on 20 April. He was on his way to Bathinda from Faridkot, after distributing PPE kits among medical workers and police personnel.
As part of Khalsa Aid India, Inderjeet had conducted relief work in several places - from this year’s communal violence in Delhi to floods in Punjab, Assam and Kerala.
However, what is being remembered most is how he helped and protected Kashmiri students who were stranded and under threat in different parts of India following the Pulwama attack in February last year.
After hearing of Inderjeet’s death, several Kashmiris remembered the help he had given at that time, especially in his hometown Dehradun.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami said that the way Inderjeet’s work “will continue to inspire”.
Kashmiri journalist Shams Irfan, recalled how Inderjeet helped Kashmiri students who were facing attacks in different parts of India after the Pulwama attack
Khadim Khan, one of the students who Inderjeet had helped at that time said that he’ll keep him alive in his heart.
“You will be always in my heart because in there you're still alive. A beautiful soul is never forgotten. Heartfelt condolences. May your soul rest in peace brother,” Khadim wrote on his Facebook timeline.
Khadim also posted a picture of himself with Inderjeet.
The Kashmiri students also narrated that at that time Inderjeet was forced to resign from his job for helping them.
Several other Kashmiris offered their condolences on social media.
Expressing sadness at Inderjeet’s death, Khalsa Aid founder Ravinder Singh wrote on his Facebook wall, “It was heartbreaking to hear the news that Inderjeet Singh , Khalsa Aid India volunteer had passed away after a road accident yesterday in Panjab. Inderjeet Singh was a humble and a beautiful soul. He was a blessed young man who carried out seva with love and deep compassion. This news has broken all of our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with Inderjeet’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. May Waheguru bless his soul.”
Just 25 years of age, Inderjeet hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakahand and was working for the Khalsa Aid office in Patiala.
According to Kashmir Monitor, he was an IT professional by training and had lost his father seven years ago.
Inderjeet was fond of poetry, which he often shared on his Facebook wall. Another quote that he loved sharing was the Khalsa Aid motto: “consider the human race as one”. With the number of lives he touched with his selfless work, it seems to have become Inderjeet’s personal motto as well.
