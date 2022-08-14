76th Independence Day: Timings for Ceremony at Red Fort & 'At Home' Function

As per the notice issued by the MHA, the Independence Day ceremony, which involves hoisting of National Flag at State Capitals/ District Headquarters/ Sub-division/ Block / Gram Panchayat/ Villages etc. should commence in the morning after 9 am.

Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:

As per the government notice, the ceremony at Red Fort will consist of:

- A Guard of Honor by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.

- Unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of a 21-gun salute.

- Showering of flower petals by the helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

- A speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-colored balloons at the end.

Details About the 'At Home’ function:

‘At Home’ function at Governor/LG House may be commenced in the evening after 5 pm. This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol based invitees.