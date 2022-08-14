ADVERTISEMENT

76th Independence Day: Timings for Ceremony at Red Fort & 'At Home' Function

Know when the 'At Home' function and flag-hoisting take place at various parts of the country.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
1 min read
76th Independence Day: Timings for Ceremony at Red Fort & 'At Home' Function
i

India's Independence Day is celebrated on 15 August every year. This day is a national holiday for the entire nation. Various events like National Flag hoisting, parades, and cultural dances are organised on Independence Day in different parts of the country. The Prime Minister of India unfurls the National Flag or Tricolor at the Red Fort and addresses the nation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a set of instructions to the states and UTs on Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Let's know the details and timings of the ceremony.

Also Read

Ravi Shastri Dedicates Legends League Cricket 2022 to 75th Year of Independence

Ravi Shastri Dedicates Legends League Cricket 2022 to 75th Year of Independence
ADVERTISEMENT

76th Independence Day: Flag Hoisting Ceremony Timings

As per the notice issued by the MHA, the Independence Day ceremony, which involves hoisting of National Flag at State Capitals/ District Headquarters/ Sub-division/ Block / Gram Panchayat/ Villages etc. should commence in the morning after 9 am.

Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort:

As per the government notice, the ceremony at Red Fort will consist of:

- A Guard of Honor by the Armed Forces and the Delhi Police to the Prime Minister.

- Unfurling of the National Flag accompanied by playing of the National Anthem and firing of a 21-gun salute.

- Showering of flower petals by the helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

- A speech by the Prime Minister, singing of the National Anthem immediately after the PM's speech, and release of tri-colored balloons at the end.

Details About the 'At Home’ function:

‘At Home’ function at Governor/LG House may be commenced in the evening after 5 pm. This function represents a diverse set of invitees apart from usual protocol based invitees.

Also Read

Indian Americans In Nashville, USA, Celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

Indian Americans In Nashville, USA, Celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×