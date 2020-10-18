Incessant Rains Claim 48 Lives in Maharashtra, Crops Damaged
The worst-hit were Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, and Satara in western Maharashtra.
Heavy rain and floods have claimed at least 48 lives in Maharashtra while lakhs of hectares of crops have been damaged, officials told on Friday.
The worst-hit were Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune, and Satara in western Maharashtra and Latur, Osmanabad and Beed in Marathwada.
Over 3,000 houses were damaged in heavy rains and floods in Western Maharashtra where more than 40,000 people were moved to safer places, Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office told PTI.
Floodwaters gushed into huge tracts of farmlands, several towns and villages, with people seen standing in knee-deep or even chest-deep water in some areas. Vast tracts of farmlands were underwater causing extensive damage to various standing crops.
The downpour and resultant flooding had disrupted road traffic between Maharashtra and Karnataka, and Goa stranding hundreds of vehicles, including trucks ferrying essential supplies.
Will Meet PM Modi to Seek Help for Rain-Hit Farmers: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek assistance for farmers who suffered heavy losses due to the rains.
"The central government should help the farmers here and for that, I will meet the prime minister along with other members of Parliament," Pawar said according to PTI.
Meanwhile, Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Guardian Ministers of the affected districts are monitoring the situation closely along with the Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials, IANS reported.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
