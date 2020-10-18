Incessant Rains Claim 48 Lives in Maharashtra, Crops Damaged

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek assistance for farmers who suffered heavy losses due to the rains.

"The central government should help the farmers here and for that, I will meet the prime minister along with other members of Parliament," Pawar said according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Guardian Ministers of the affected districts are monitoring the situation closely along with the Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials, IANS reported.