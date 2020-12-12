Inappropriate to Launch PUBG With No Legislations: NCPCR
China-based Tencent Games has sought permission to relaunch PUBG in India after it was banned in September 2020.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), India’s apex child rights body has said that it will be inappropriate to launch PUBG, a popular Chinese gaming app, until relevant legislations are in place, PTI reported.
China-based Tencent Games has sought permission to relaunch in India after it was banned in September 2020.
The gaming app was among 118 Chinese mobile applications banned by the government, claiming that these apps "are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".
According to officials, in a proposal meeting, chairperson of NCPCR Priyank Kanoongo, “strongly recommended” against the relaunch of the mobile app in India until appropriate legislations are in place for such online games.
He told PTI, "It was an internal meeting and prima facie, the NCPCR is not in favour of recommending such games in the country."
The loss of lives that have taken place due to the app was also reportedly discussed in the meeting.
India accounted for a notable number of users and downloads for PUBG before Tencent Games was unauthorised to distribute the franchise in India.
(with inputs from PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.