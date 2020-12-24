‘In Touch With Indian Side’: China on Sailors Stranded Off Port

Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Wednesday, 23 December cited requirements related to epidemic prevention and control as well as quarantine of crew members, when asked about why 39 stranded Indian crew members are not being allowed to leave a Chinese port, as reported by The Hindu.

"Local authorities have been in close communication with the Indian side. They have responded in a timely manner to the Indian side's appeals and provided necessary convenience and assistance while adhering to epidemic prevention rules," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in the latest statement, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Indian government has been in touch with the government of China. “ Ships with Indians onboard remain stranded near China's Jingtang port. Both these vessels are waiting for the discharge of cargo. Our government has been in touch with the government of China. Some other ships which arrived after these ships have been able to discharge cargo,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.