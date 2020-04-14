In Punjab Villages, COVID-19 is Dissolving Some Caste Divides

There are separate places of worship and cremation grounds for Dalits in most villages. They may enter gurudwaras meant for Jat Sikhs to offer prayers but cannot join other worshippers in the langar – a community kitchen where basic meals are cooked and served for worshippers. Dalits are also not allowed to touch vessels used for religious ceremonies at these gurudwaras.

However, the pandemic appears to have worn down these caste practices, even if temporarily, we found in our travels across Sangrur, Mansa and Faridkot districts.

In several villages, we saw Jat Sikh gurdwaras sending langar to Dalit homes, though all congregations, including religious, have been banned during the lockdown.