In Punjab Villages, COVID-19 is Dissolving Some Caste Divides
Jagjit Kaur, 35, a Dalit resident of Qila Nau village in Faridkot district of southwestern Punjab, has not cooked a single meal since the nationwide lockdown began on 25 March 2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Her husband, a mason, has been left jobless by the outbreak like millions of informal sector workers in India, and the family has no money or rations.
All of them are now sending food to the homes of the indigent Dalits struggling for food and essentials.
"Almost all of them are daily wage labourers and are dependent on money that they earn every day,” said Saudagar Singh Ghudani, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), a labour organisation. “If this situation continues, it is the Dalit workers who will suffer the most."
There are separate places of worship and cremation grounds for Dalits in most villages. They may enter gurudwaras meant for Jat Sikhs to offer prayers but cannot join other worshippers in the langar – a community kitchen where basic meals are cooked and served for worshippers. Dalits are also not allowed to touch vessels used for religious ceremonies at these gurudwaras.
However, the pandemic appears to have worn down these caste practices, even if temporarily, we found in our travels across Sangrur, Mansa and Faridkot districts.
In several villages, we saw Jat Sikh gurdwaras sending langar to Dalit homes, though all congregations, including religious, have been banned during the lockdown.
Upper-caste Jat Sikhs are fewer in number (25 percent) but have political and economic clout. Jat agriculturists own large swathes of land while Dalits possess only 63,480 (6.02 percent) of the 1.1 million operational land holdings in the state.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a Sikh body that manages the gurudwaras, has asked that the langar be served to Dalits in need.
“The principle of Sikhism, ‘Sarbat da bhala (welfare of all)’, is being fulfilled now,” said Paramjit Khalsa, a member of SGPC, Barnala district in southern Punjab.
COVID-19 has been able to wear down centuries-old social divides based on caste, said Mahi Pal, the state finance secretary of Dehati Mazdoor Sabha that works for Dalit workers in Punjab.
“Discrimination, poverty and malnourishment are problems we have been fighting for years,” said Pal, himself a Brahmin but a leading figure in Punjab’s Dalit agitations.
Fuelled largely by migrant workers returning from abroad, COVID-19 has flared across Punjab, registering 167 positive cases and 11 deaths by 13 April 2020.
‘The Langar is Keeping us Alive’
Most of them are agricultural labourers or engaged in low-wage, manual work.
Amrit Singh, 48, a resident of Balad Kalan village in Sangrur district in southern Punjab, and a Dalit, used to earn Rs 300 a day working as a mason. He would travel to the town’s labour hub, already hit by the impact of demonetisation, as IndiaSpend reported in May 2019, for contract jobs but can no longer do so.
Gurudwaras, as we mentioned earlier, tend to be assigned to specific castes among Sikhs.
‘Hope Harmony Outlasts COVID’
Qila Nau has a population of over 4,400, of which more than 2,200 (50.60 percent) are Dalits. There are five small gurdwaras and a big one and of these one is reserved for the Jat Sikhs, one for Dalits and the remaining are open to all, as per village sarpanch Amaninder Singh.
Help is also pouring in from abroad, with NRIs, mostly Jats, sending money for rations, said the sarpanch. The food is cooked in the gurdwaras and served to the Dalits twice a day--including rice, chapatis and vegetables.
Upper-caste villagers have become kinder, less stringent about caste divisions and more generous to the Dalits, said Daljit Singh (40) a resident of Hirewala village in Mansa district in southern Punjab bordering Haryana.
"We are receiving help not only from the local gurdwara but also from well-off upper-caste families,” he said. “I wish this harmony continues even after the disease (COVID-19) is over.”
(Arjun Sharma is Ludhiana-based freelance writer and a member of 101Reporters.com. The story has been published in an arrangement with IndiaSpend.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)