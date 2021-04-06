South 24 Parganas: Voters undergo thermal screening as part of the precautions against COVID-19 as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Assembly Polls in Four States & One UT
Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and UT of Puducherry were held on 6 April.
In one of the largest polling days after the parliamentary elections of 2019, Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and were held on Tuesday, 6 April. Polling began at 7 am as 475 of the total 824 assembly constituencies went to polls across the four states and one UT.
For West Bengal, this was the third phase in an eight-phase election, while in Assam, it was the third and final phase of voting. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry held single-phase polling. The results for all the polls will be declared on 2 May 2021.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, tweeted in Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil and English, appealing to voters to exercise their democratic right.
As India is undergoing a surge in the number of COVID cases, all polling booths across the states and the UT have been directed to follow COVID-19 protocols.
WEST BENGAL
TAMIL NADU
PUDUCHERRY
ASSAM
KERALA
