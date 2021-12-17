In 1st Delhi Riots Sentencing, Court Convicts Man for Harbouring Shahrukh Pathan
Kaleem Ahmed has been convicted for harbouring Pathan, who had aimed a gun at a policeman during the riots.
A Delhi court, pronouncing the first sentencing in the 2020 Delhi riots matter, convicted a man for harbouring Shahrukh Pathan, who had aimed a gun at a policeman during the clashes.
Kaleem Ahmed was convicted under section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered), after he voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charge framed against him.
Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in the order, noted that Ahmed had been under custody since 17 March 2020.
"Convict Kaleem Ahmed has shown remorse in the court and prayed for leniency and pleaded having been misled by accused Shahrukh Pathan. He has suffered imprisonment in the present matter from 17.03.2020 till 07.09.2021 while maximum sentence that can be awarded is three years," the court order reads.
The judge awarded Ahmed a sentence amounting to the period that has already been served by the convict, for his apparent act of contrition.
"Considering family status of convict, his whole individual position, the factum of his voluntary plea of guilt and the fact that his apparent act of contrition deserves to be taken at face value to give another chance to him to reform himself and considering his role and the offence, the convict is sentenced to the period already undergone by him and also to a fine of Rs. 2,000, in default of payment of fine, simple imprisonment of one month. Benefit of Section 428 CrPC be given to the convict Kaleem Ahmed."The Court Order
Section 428 of the CrPC provides for the period of detention undergone by the accused to be set off against the sentence of imprisonment.
The Shahrukh Pathan Connection
As per the court order, "the role of the convict Kaleem Ahmed is not that of participation in the riots but of providing/harboring accused Shahrukh Pathan @ Khan who had absconded after the incident".
Twenty-four-year-old Shahrukh Pathan had become notorious after an image, wherein he is seen pointing a gun at a policeman on the first day of the 2020 Delhi riots, had gone viral on social media.
Pathan had been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 216, 186, 307, 353 and 34 of the IPC, read with Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.
The weapon of offence, a 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds, were recovered from him.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.