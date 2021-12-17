In 1st Delhi Riots Sentencing, Court Convicts Man for Harbouring Shahrukh Pathan

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in the order, noted that Ahmed had been under custody since 17 March 2020.

"Convict Kaleem Ahmed has shown remorse in the court and prayed for leniency and pleaded having been misled by accused Shahrukh Pathan. He has suffered imprisonment in the present matter from 17.03.2020 till 07.09.2021 while maximum sentence that can be awarded is three years," the court order reads.