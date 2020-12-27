IMD Advises Against Drinking Amid Severe Cold Wave in North India

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, North India is expected to go through a ‘severe’ cold wave and drinking alcohol or having New Year’s parties should be avoided, NDTV reported.

The IMD said in an impact-based advisory that the cold wave will effect the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan from 28 December and various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed might get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

It said, “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP and north Rajasthan from 28-29 December. Ground frost and dense fog is likely in isolated pockets in the region.”

Further, the advisory also read, “Don't drink alcohol. It reduces your body temperature...Get indoors. Eat Vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturise your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold.”