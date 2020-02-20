IIT-M Prof Held for Allegedly Trying to Film Woman in Restroom

A faculty member of the Aero Space Engineering department at IIT-Madras has been arrested by the Kotturpuram Police in Chennai for allegedly trying to video-record a woman in the bathroom.

Police sources said the incident came to light after a 30-year-old PhD scholar raised alarm. The woman allegedly complained that when she went to use the restroom, she felt something was amiss, proceeded to find a small hole in the wall and thought she saw a cellphone.

She immediately rushed out and locked the gents’ restroom, which was adjacent to that of the women, from the outside.

She alerted the security personnel who then opened the restroom to find Subham Bannerjee inside. The police were called to the campus and he was taken into custody.

Investigation is underway. More details are awaited.