IIT Bombay’s Annual Social Fest Will Commence From 18 Jan

As we mark the new decade, IIT Bombay will unveil its one of a kind annual social festival. IIT Bombay will organise its annual Social Festival from 18 to 19 January 2020.

‘The Gen-Z Spark’ will be the theme of the seventh edition of Abhyuday’s fest, which will try to reignite the message of the Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary Mother Teresa, who had famously said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples. ” The seventh edition of Abhyuday’s fest seeks to inspire the Generation Z to fight for change and for a better tomorrow.

Abhyuday – a student run organisation working towards creating a sense of social responsibility – will be organising the seventh edition of its festival which will be graced by some of the most prominent personalities whose immense contribution to society has impacted the lives of countless people.