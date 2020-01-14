IIT Bombay’s Annual Social Fest Will Commence From 18 Jan
As we mark the new decade, IIT Bombay will unveil its one of a kind annual social festival. IIT Bombay will organise its annual Social Festival from 18 to 19 January 2020.
‘The Gen-Z Spark’ will be the theme of the seventh edition of Abhyuday’s fest, which will try to reignite the message of the Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary Mother Teresa, who had famously said, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples. ” The seventh edition of Abhyuday’s fest seeks to inspire the Generation Z to fight for change and for a better tomorrow.
Abhyuday – a student run organisation working towards creating a sense of social responsibility – will be organising the seventh edition of its festival which will be graced by some of the most prominent personalities whose immense contribution to society has impacted the lives of countless people.
Mr Sonam Wangchuk, a Magsaysay Award winner will be present for a discussion on climate change. Actress Dia Mirza will also be a part of the Changemaker series, along with national award-winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi who will be speaking on ‘The Groundwork of Leadership’. Besides this, Maharashtra’s most revered IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe will also be a part of an inspirational event, ‘The Journey to Power’.
Best selling author Radhakrishnan Pillai of Corporate Chanakya and Dr Ujjwal Patni, a motivational speaker will engage with the audience through their ‘Power of Thinking’ session. The fest will also witness a musical performance by Bollywood singers Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar which will be featured as ‘Concert for a Cause’.
Several well-known personalities such as Dr Sheetal Amte, Dr KK Talwar, Popatrao Pawar will be a part of the talks on a range of themes including, Socio Tech, Socio Green, Socio Health, Space Entrepreneurship, Water Conservation, Agrotech Exhibition among others. Workshops such as fire safety, self defence, emotional intelligence and cartooning are being organised to impart life-changing skills to the attendees.
Abhyuday, the social-wing of IIT Bombay is one of the largest student-run social bodies in the country. It conducts year-long campaigns and events which tackle pressing issues plaguing the society. Abhyuday’s notable initiatives include organising career counselling sessions and visits to old age homes and slums. It has also participated in activities of the Robinhood Army and was involved in the Versova beach clean up, Powai Lake clean up and ‘Masti Ki Paathshala’.
The two-day festival is packed with events and activities that will focus on transforming the society.
To experience the two-day social extravaganza of the 7th edition of the annual social fest of IIT Bombay and to be the part of a great mix of competitions, workshops, events and concert one can register at: abhyudayiitb.org/fest_2020
