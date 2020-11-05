Govt Sets Up Committee to Review Norms on TRP Ratings Measurement

The present guidelines issued by the MIB on television rating agencies in India were notified after deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority etc, the order read.

However, over the last few months, the TRP system in India has been under the scanner. Three news channels, Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were named in an alleged TRP tampering scam. BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) decided to temporarily suspend the publishing of weekly data for news channels for a few weeks as a consequence.