An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper made an emergency landing on Friday, 26 June, on the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway in Haryana due to a technical glitch, reported PTI, quoting police officials.A video of the landing has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place 10 to 12 km away from the city Sonipat.“The IAF helicopter made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. All Police Control Room vehicles and police personnel were rushed to the spot,” Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sonipat Police Sandeep Kumar told news agency PTI.The air force personnel on board are reported to be safe, the police told the news agency.The chopper reportedly took off two hours later after the necessary repairs were done.(With inputs from PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.