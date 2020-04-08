I-T Dept to Immediately Issue Pending Refunds Up to Rs 5 Lakh

In the context of the COVID-19 situation and with a view to provide immediate relief to the business entities and individuals, it has been decided to issue all the pending income-tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, immediately. This would benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers, an official statement said.

It has been decided to issue all pending GST and Custom refunds which would provide benefit to around 1 lakh business entities, including MSME. Thus, the total refund granted will be approximately Rs 18,000 crore, it added.

There have been about 150 deaths in India due to COVID-19 pandemic and over 5,000 positive cases.