Hyderabad Techie Allegedly Kills Self after Killing Wife, Two Kids
A software engineer allegedly killed himself after killing his wife and their two children by poisoning them in Hyderabad.
According to police, four bodies were recovered from their house in Hasthinapuram in LB Nagar on Monday, 2 March.
Pradeep (40), employed in a leading software firm, his wife Swathi (35) and their two children Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (2) were lying dead in the bed room.
Police suspect that Pradeep mixed poison in the food of his wife and children and later ended his life by consuming the same on Saturday or Sunday.
The incident came to light after neighbours alerted the police as the family had not come out of their house since Saturday. Police broke open the door and found the bodies lying in the beds.
The police shifted the bodies to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy and launched the investigation.
It is suspected that Pradeep's act was due to financial problems. He reportedly wrote a letter to his father saying he did not want to be a burden on him.
