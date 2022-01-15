Hyderabad Apartment Imposes Fine on Domestic Workers, Delivery Execs Using Lifts

On Wednesday, 12 January, Harsha Vadlamani, an independent journalist, tweeted a photo of the notice in a housing society in Hyderabad that announced a fine of Rs 300 if domestic workers, delivery workers and drivers used the lifts meant for residents.

The photo went viral, with many expressing their disgust at the apartment members behind the discriminatory policy.

The practice was slammed by several Twitter users, with some pointing out that it could be perceived as ‘untouchability’ and that it warranted legal action under the provisions of the Protection of Civil Rights Act.