Hundreds Stranded as 2 Mumbai Local Trains Stuck on Flooded Tracks

Two local trains are stuck on Mumbai’s Central Railway line between Masjid and Byculla stations as they failed to move ahead due to excess waterlogging on tracks amid heavy rains in the city.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that while at least 170 passengers from first train going from CST to Karjat have been rescued by Railway staff, about 100 are still inside the train. Another local train coming from Karjat to CST is stuck 60 meters away from Masjid station, the NDRF said.

The rescue operations with the help of Railway Police are underway.