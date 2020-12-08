Hundreds Protest Farm Bills in Bengaluru; Normal Life Unaffected

Hundreds of farmers and supporters came on the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday, 8 December, answering the call for a Bharat Bandh against the controversial agriculture laws.

Three separate protests were reported in Karnataka’s capital – at Vidhan Soudha, Town Hall and Maurya Circle.

Around 9.30 am, Congress party legislators led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah protested outside Karnataka Legislative Assembly, where the winter session is currently underway.