COVID-19: Hundreds Let Into Andhra After Being Stranded for Hours

Hundreds of people who set off from Hyderabad to various districts in Andhra Pradesh were stranded on 25 March at the Garikapadu check-post on the inter-state border as the police refused to allow them passage. Intervention of the local YSRCP MLA from Jaggayyapeta, Samineni Udayabhanu, who is also the Government Whip did not help. This is because he blamed the lack of coordination between the two states' authorities for the situation.

Local Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramana Murthy said since the lockdown was enforced and the inter-state borders have been sealed, no vehicle or person could be allowed into the state.